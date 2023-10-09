Kiwi stuck in Israel makes third attempt to flee escalating conflict

Rebecca travelled to Israel on holiday before the recent violence erupted.

After two cancelled flights, a Kiwi stranded in Jaffa is hoping that it’s third time lucky for escaping the escalating conflict in Israel.

On Saturday, the militant group Hamas launched an assault on Israel, catching the city off-guard during the Jewish holy holiday season. At least 1100 people are reported to have been killed on both sides so far.

But for 52-year-old New Zealander Rebecca who has been on holiday in Israel, the first sign that something wasn’t right came when she left her Airbnb to get a coffee on Saturday morning.

“I noticed that the streets were particularly quiet, but I thought that might just have been because it was a holiday,” Rebecca told Stuff from Jaffa.

It was only when she received a message from her daughter in Sydney asking if she was safe that Rebecca realised something was wrong.

“I was thinking ‘what the heck’ – and then two minutes later I heard sirens going off,” she said.

Going back into the coffee shop, Rebecca could hear bombs going off in the distance.

“Pretty much in the space of a couple of minutes, I went from having no idea what was happening to being told by locals to get low and get under something.”

Ohad Zwigenberg/AP To drown out the sound of sirens and bombs, Rebecca and the group of travellers she’s staying with played the piano, guitar and sang.

Whilst on holiday, Rebecca had been taking a break from the news and focusing on enjoying her trip.

She had first travelled to Israel in 2017, but had returned to travel around the Middle Eastern country at a slower pace.

“I had a month off work, so I made a last minute decision to come back. It's been an amazing trip – but it has definitely ended with a bang.”

Once the sirens stopped, Rebecca walked back to her Airbnb.

Hussein Malla/AP Rebecca is hoping to leave the country on Monday night, but remains on edge that her third attempt at leaving the country will be thwarted.

“By the time I got back, the owner had messaged me to tell me where the bunker was – but suddenly when I was alone I started to overthink things.

“I also didn’t have any food in the cupboards, so I knew I couldn’t stay there,” she said.

Rebecca spoke to a friend back in New Zealand, who arranged for her to join a group of 10 travellers at a house nearby.

“Walking there, the streets were eerily quiet – there were a few people here and there, but it was silent.”

On Saturday night, the newly formed group were having dinner when the sirens started again.

“We’d just started eating dessert when it started again, but this time it sounded much closer.

“It sounded like the firing was happening all around us, so some of the others started playing the piano and guitars and singing to drown out the noise.”

After a night of the sound of helicopters, sirens and bombs, Rebecca woke up on Sunday hoping to fly back to her home in Australia.

After one cancelled flight, Rebecca tried to call the New Zealand Embassy in Israel, but was told to ring back in 15 minutes.

In that time she got an email about a rescheduled flight so didn’t call back – but that flight has now been cancelled too.

“I’m booked to fly out just before 8pm on our Monday night, but at this point I don’t know if that will be cancelled too,” she said.

Rebecca had heard of a group of Australian-Kiwis who lined up for eight hours to get tickets out of the country. The group will fly to Rome and then try to find a way home from there, she said.

“It really is unbelievable that I’m in the middle of a war zone – it feels weirdly peaceful.

“There are moments when it doesn’t feel real but then all of a sudden when you hear the sirens, it hits you hard,” Rebecca said.

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson, the ministry is providing “advice and information to New Zealanders in Israel via the SafeTravel website”.

There are 170 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Israel, and ten Kiwis in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, they said.

Anyone who needs consular assistance is asked to contact the New Zealand 24/7 Consular Emergency Line on +64 99 20 20 20, the spokesperson said.