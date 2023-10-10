Kiwi in Israel describes the 'sheer horror' of what life is like for those on the ground

Michael Sedley, his children – Avital, Joshua, Amichai, Noam, Yael – and wife, Debbie, have had to adapt to a new reality over the last three days.

Michael Sedley left Lower Hutt and moved to Israel to be closer to his community. More than 30 years, and 4 children later, Sedley, speaking from his home in the city of Modi’in, reveals the horrors that have unfolded in the last 72 hours. Katie Ham reports.

At just 20-years-old, Yael Sedley has been calling her parents every night “absolutely terrified” from an army training camp near the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, her Kiwi father told Stuff on Monday night local time.

“She joined the army in a non-combat position, but now she’s being taken to the firing range to learn how to proficiently use her weapon so that if – God forbid – she needs it, she stands a chance.

“She says she feels like she’s going to throw up every time she fires the gun,” Michael Sedley said.

On Saturday, the militant group Hamas launched an assault on Israel, catching the city off-guard during the Jewish holy holiday season. At least 1600 people are reported to have been killed on both sides so far.

“Yael may be physically safe for now, but she’s got a front row seat to what’s happening in the Gaza Strip.

“Once the sirens start going off, she has about 10 seconds to get into a bomb shelter – and even then they just crawl into these big pipes and hope that they’re not hit,” Sedley said.

Supplied One of Michael Sedley’s daughters, Yael (third from the left) is at an army training camp near the Gaza Strip, where she has a “front row seat” to watch on as the horrors unfold.

National military service is mandatory for all Israeli citizens over the age of 18, although exemptions can be made on religious grounds, physical or psychological grounds.

Yael and her four siblings – Avital, Joshua, Amichai and Noam – were born in Israel.

For Sedley, the first sign that something was wrong came on Saturday morning when he heard a series of “non-stop loud booms”.

“Since then, it’s been like watching a movie from World War II. It’s very surreal. We’ve been watching our neighbours and their kids being called up to war one-by-one.

“It’s the unknowness that’s terrifying. The worry is just phenomenal,” he said.

Sedley urged New Zealanders to look beyond the images coming out of Israel.

“People need to know about the horrifying sounds, the flashing lights in the sky, watching our neighbours heading off to war. People have to realise that this has the potential to be a very long and very bloody battle.”

Sedley’s father – a Holocaust survivor – still lives in Wellington and the pair remain in regular contact.

“He’s seen war before. He’s seen horrors worse than you can possibly imagine.

Sedley’s other children are not currently in the army, but his oldest son, 26-year-old Joshua Sedley, served in a combat unit for three years after he finished high school.

“Joshua's unit was called up on Saturday, but because he’s currently doing a semester abroad for his degree, he wasn’t able to join them.

“His commanding officer has been in touch with him and told him that right now they have enough manpower without him getting on a plane,” Sedley said.

When asked if he would be returning to Aotearoa given the escalating conflict, Sedley said: “We would never leave. This is our home. This is absolutely where we belong”.

Sedley asked anyone who “is the praying type” to spare a thought for the wounded and captured civilians.

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson, the ministry is providing “advice and information to New Zealanders in Israel via the SafeTravel website”.

There are 170 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Israel, and 10 Kiwis in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the spokesperson said.

Anyone who needs consular assistance is asked to contact the New Zealand 24/7 Consular Emergency Line on +64 99 20 20 20.