Video shows woman taken hostage by Hamas at music festival in southern Israel

A young woman can be seen yelling and grasping for help as she is rushed away on a motorcycle. Meanwhile, her boyfriend is marched away by two men.

Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or were kidnapped at the Supernova music festival in southern Israel, which quickly turned from a party to terror when Palestinian militants swept in during their invasion of Israel.

A video circulating online shows Argamani and Or being kidnapped from the music festival where at least 260 people were killed in an attack by Hamas, a militant group that governs the Gaza Strip.

A family member of Argamani confirmed to the New York Times the two people being taken hostage in the video were Argamani and Or.

Before being kidnapped, the pair had been trying to hide from the militants, and according to WhatsApp messages posted on Facebook, Or shared his location with a friend and pleaded for Israeli soldiers to come rescue them, the New York Times said.

“Me and Noa are hiding here,” Or said. “Tell them there’s a gang of 20 men that are finding people who are hiding and lynching them.”

AP Noa Argamani reacts as she and her partner Avinatan Or, not pictured, are seized by members of the Hamas militant group during an incursion into Israel.

Amir Moadi, a flatmate of Argamani, told CNN, “It’s very difficult when you see someone that is so close to you and you know so much being treated like this.”

He said he knew about five or six people who had been at the festival and had since gone missing.

Ravid Ohad, Argamani’s cousin, said family members were able to trace her location to Gaza using Find My iPhone, but had no further information about her location or her captors, according to the New York Times.

Another video appeared online and showed Argamani in captivity in Gaza wearing the same clothes she had on when she was abducted. A family member confirmed it was her, but the New York Times could not independently verify her location.

Argamani's father, Yaakov, told CBS News in Hebrew, "She is an amazing person. A sweet child.”

AP Avinatan Or, second left, is seized by members of the Hamas militant group.

When asked by CBS News what he wanted the Israeli government to do to get Argamani back, he said: "Only by peaceful measures."

"We need to act with sensitivity," he said. "They also have mothers who are crying. The same as it is for us."

The Israeli rescue service Zaka said at least 260 bodies were removed from the area where the Supernova music festival was held, the Associated Press reported.