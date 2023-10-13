Stalker Scottish clown dares police to catch them after local residents left 'terrified'

A stalker clown in a small Scottish village has taken to social media daring local police to catch him.

As reported by Sky News, locals of the Scottish town Skelmorlie in North Ayrshire have been left feeling terrified after a person dressed in a Pennywise-style clown outfit was seen leaving red balloons around the village.

A Facebook account linked to the clown has been set up with the name Cole Deimos and a profile which says the person studied at clown school and lives in Skelmorlie.

The culprit also uploaded a video to the page saying "Well, well, well, I've made the news again. Should I smile for the cameras with my 'hideous' grin?"

The video continues with a message to the police saying "Do you think that I care? They'd have to catch me first anyway - and yes, that's a dare.”

The clown also had words for the media, calling out journalists who had been covering the story: "This clown doesn't want fame, glory or gold. He just wants to play in this so-called 'sleepy town'. So, come and join in and learn to fear the Skelmorlie clown”.

Pennywise the Dancing Clown is the main antagonist in Stephen King’s It. The 1986 novel was made into a TV series in 1990 before being adapted for the big screen in 2017 and 2019.

It is believed the clown was first seen in the village in 2021.

Police Scotland have yet to comment on the clown’s actions.

Hysteria around clown sightings reached fever pitch in the US in 2016, with police even calling on people to stop dressing up as clowns to scare people.