Newsable: Kiwi in Israel says 'We can't accept that this is life'

Two weeks on from Hamas' surprise attack on Israel, Kiwi Jordan Grimmer says things are "gradually opening up".

Grimmer lives in Tel Aviv with his Israeli husband, around 80km from the front line in Gaza.

He gave an update to Newsable about how some there are trying to get back to a sense of normality, despite the rockets continuing to fall.

"There are still rocket attacks. We had three yesterday."

"Some restaurants are open, some cafés are opening for the brave souls who want to venture out there. But it's still very, very quiet."

He says the sense of "unusualness" is increased by the fact that more than 360,000 Israelis have been called up for reserve duty. But for many people, their sons, their daughters, their husbands, people's spouses are being called up."

"I don't think we can ever really accept that this is life."

Listen to the full interview here. Newsable is Stuff's daily news podcast, wrapping up what's worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok. 