Newsable: Kiwi in Israel says 'We can't accept that this is life'

06:00, Oct 19 2023
Jordan Grimmer says things are “gradually opening up in Israel” although the fact that so many people have been called up for reserve duty adds to the unusualness.
Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images
Jordan Grimmer says things are “gradually opening up in Israel” although the fact that so many people have been called up for reserve duty adds to the unusualness.