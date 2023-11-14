Newsable: “Anything’s possible” says expert on NZ threat of eruption

The road to Grindavik is closed by the police on November 12, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. The country has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes around the Fagradalsfjall volcano in recent weeks, prompting worries of a potential eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)

Icelandic authorities have declared a state of emergency and ordered thousands of people living in the town of Grindavík to evacuate their homes, as the threat of a volcanic eruption rises.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office, in a statement, says the eruption of volcano Fagradalsfjall could start at any time in the next few days, following thousands of earthquakes and tremors in the area.

Speaking on Newsable’s podcast episode this morning, University of Canterbury volcanology professor, Ben Kennedy, says there are similarities between New Zealand and Iceland’s seismic activity.

“New Zealand has the potential to create lots of different types of eruption, so does Iceland. Both locations can make quiet, peaceful lava flow eruptions, and both can also have big, explosive eruptions. Anything is possible, really, at both locations.”

He also tells Newsable locals in Grindavík should be concerned and take the risks seriously.

“The potential for damage is already happening. The ground is subsiding.. There’s definite potential for lava flows to damage people’s property [and] if the lava does hit the ocean you have the potential to generate a large amount of ash. Once you’re generating ash, that can blow across large areas and cause a lot of problems to infrastructure and to people.”

