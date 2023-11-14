'New fear unlocked': TikTok video shows earthquake underwater

If you’ve ever wondered what an earthquake looks like underwater, one video circulating on TikTok gives a short glimpse, from the perspective of divers.

In the video, posted by user Redjoy9999, a handful of divers are shown surrounded by coral and fish near the ocean bed, before the ground shakes, and the divers appear to be thrown with force from one side to another in the water.

One diver grabs coral sticking out from the ground, as coral dissapears from view and is replaced by what looks like a dust storm, only underwater.

The describes the quake as magnitude 7.2, in the Banda Sea surrounding the Maluku Islands of Indonesia.

Redjoy9999/TikTok Video online shows an earthquake underwater.

A number of comments posted to the video describe the scene as, “new fear unlocked” or “scary”, with a couple praising the calm demeanour of the divers.

Over on reddit, the video has generated plenty of comments, with one user calling the scene, “frigging cool and scary at the same time”.

“Strange though. Every time I've heard of an earthquake I've never thought of underwater,” they wrote.