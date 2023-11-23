Teen found dead with 3 friends in submerged car dreamt of opening bakery like his mother

Harvey Owen died along with Jevon Hirst, 16, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Hugo Morris, 18, all from Shrewsbury, when their silver Ford Fiesta crashed on the winding A4085 country road at Garreg in north Wales.

A 17-year-old boy who died with his friends on a camping trip to Snowdonia, in Wales, dreamed of becoming a baker like his mother.

The sixth form student had worked his last shift in the kitchen of Dough & Oil on Thursday, the day before they departed. Paying tribute, the Shrewsbury sourdough pizzeria said: “He gave it his all, developing a passion for dough and had dreams of one day opening his own bakery.”

He would have followed in the footsteps of his mother, Crystal Owen, who ran the Crystal’s Cupcakes bakery, and said she was “living in a nightmare” from which she cannot wake.

Owen had previously said that she had not known her son was going on a camping trip, and if she had she “wouldn’t have let him due to the weather conditions”.

Writing on Facebook after the news broke of the teenagers’ deaths, Crystal Owen said: “I feel like I’m in a nightmare I wish I could wake up from but I’m not.”

Police divers arrived at the crash scene on Wednesday afternoon and “detailed searches” are continuing.

On Wednesday (local time), several churches in Shrewsbury, including the town’s 14th Century abbey, welcomed the young and old to their doors, with locals carrying flowers and lighting candles to pay their respects to Hirst, Owen, Fitchett, and Morris.

“We opened a little early, at 8.50am and we’ve had roughly 50 people an hour since then - it hasn’t really stopped,” said Steve Swinden, the abbey’s parish administrator.

“Seeing all of these young lads carrying these big bunches of flowers, laying them on the floor and lighting a candle - it’s quite moving actually.”

He added: “It’s similar to when the Queen died. They come in silence and nobody says anything - nobody needs to say anything, they know why they are here and this is the least we can do.”

The area’s MP Daniel Kawczynski said: “On behalf of all constituents in Shrewsbury and surrounding villages, I would like to extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families and friends who have been tragically affected by this terrible loss of life.

Matthew Cooper/AP British police said Tuesday the bodies of the four teenage boys who had been missing since they left for a weekend camping trip have been found inside their overturned car near Tremadog in Gwynedd.

“The whole country were desperately hoping Jevon, Harvey, Wilf, and Hugo would be found safe and well and this news is devastating.

“This news is truly heartbreaking, and my thoughts go out to all those affected by this tragic news.”

Maddi Corfield, the girlfriend of Fitchett, posted a tribute online, writing: “I love you so much, I’m going to miss you forever.

“The sweetest and most loving boy I’ve ever known. I hope you know how much I love you, gorgeous. Thank you for all the time you’ve spent with me... thank you for loving me endlessly. I promise I’ll do the same for you, my sweet, sweet angel.”

She added: “I can’t imagine my world without you. I’m missing you so much already, but I am going to enjoy life the way you would’ve wanted, the way that you made me feel.”

Her mother, Lisa Corfield, 37, said on Facebook: “I am absolutely heartbroken for Maddi and all the families involved.

“Wilf was such a lovely, kind lad and treated Maddi in a way only a mother could hope her daughter would be treated.”

Richard Conway, a chef who worked with Harvey at Dough & Oil, told The Telegraph that Harvey Owen, 17, was “well ahead of his years” and “had a lot of potential”.

A chef who worked with Harvey Owen at a pizzeria in Shrewsbury said he had not mentioned the camping trip when he last saw him on Thursday, the day before he departed.

A police divers’ unit has been seen approaching the crash site, 24 hours since the Ford fiesta was discovered.

What appeared to be a North West Underwater Search and Marine Unit van drove along the A4085 from Garreg and beyond where the cordon had been set up for a second day.

Matthew Cooper/AP The vehicle was found partially submerged in water and the deaths appeared to be the result of an accident.

The team is a collaboration of six police forces in the North West, including Greater Manchester Police and Merseyside Police, as well as the North Wales force.

Detectives investigating the fatal crash are still carrying out a “detailed search” of the area near to where the silver Ford Fiesta was found, North Wales Police told The Telegraph.

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn said: “As part of our investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the four young teenagers in the Garreg area, we are continuing to carry out a detailed search of the area where the car was found. As a result the A4058 will remain closed until we are satisfied all related property has been recovered.

“Our thoughts remain with the families at this extremely difficult time and I would like to thank the public for their continued patience and understanding.”

The local vicar, councillor and around 20 residents gathered for a minute’s silence in Garreg, the nearest village to where the teenagers were found dead, Genevieve Holl-Allen from The Telegraph reports.

Flowers and written tributes were laid by a local monument, as well as photographs of each of the four boys, before Rev Roland Barnes led the gathering in prayers.

Speaking to reporters after the service, Rev Barnes said that the community was feeling “shock and sadness” following the news of the deaths of the four boys who he described as having “such a sense of adventure”.

He added: “The roads that we can see here are so windy and narrow and you’ve got to be careful.”

He said that the community wanted to lay tributes in the local area “to show that we care”.

“I’m sure in time families will want to come down here and want to see where it happened. It’s really appropriate that when they come they see that we do care, we put flowers and we do feel for them.”