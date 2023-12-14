Newsable: Over a million children displaced in Gaza, situation 'beyond crisis point'

80% percent of Gazans were reliant on international aid before the conflict began. Now more people are in need and there’s less help getting through.

As the international calls for a second ceasefire in Gaza grow, the situation on the ground is said to be “beyond crisis point”.

153 of the 193 UN member states voted for a ceasefire on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT), a big increase on the last time a similar vote took place in October and a strong indication of a big shift in global opinion about the conflict.

There were a couple of notable exceptions, including the US who voted against a ceasefire, and the UK who abstained from the vote.

New Zealand was one of those that voted for a ceasefire, and Christopher Luxon also released a joint statement alongside the Prime Ministers of Australia and Canada calling for an end to the “continuous suffering” of citizens in Gaza.

UNICEF spokesperson Alexandra Murdoch told Newsable families are being forced further south, into tiny and overcrowded areas of Gaza.

“The situation in Gaza is beyond crisis point…There are over a million children currently displaced. That's the entire child population of Gaza.”

Murdoch said the conditions to deliver humanitarian aid are not being met at the moment, and only around 100 trucks a day are making it over the Rafah border from Egypt.

“This is a fraction of what is needed because, before this conflict, 500 trucks crossed over into Gaza every single day.

“80% of the population were reliant on humanitarian aid even before this crisis and now needs have expanded even more, and access is less.”

Murdoch told Newsable the only way to stop further deaths, and allow for the unimpeded access of aid, is for a ceasefire to take place.

“That is the only way we can ensure that more children don’t die.”

Listen to the full interview here.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning.