Researchers say searching for words used in fake news headlines only makes more fake news appear, inadvertently leading people down the rabbit hole.

Trying to check the truthfulness of fake news can actually backfire, and make you more likely to believe it.

That’s the worrying conclusion of researchers from the University of Central Florida (UCF), who asked 3000 participants to rate the accuracy of a selection of recently published news stories.

Those who searched online to learn more were more likely to rate fake news as real news, compared to those who didn’t look things up on the internet.

UCF assistant professor Kevin Aslett told Newsable that’s because searching the keywords in fake news tends to make other fake news appear.

“We asked people to evaluate a news story about President Biden engineering a famine in the United States.

“When people used the term ‘engineered famine’, they were much more likely to be exposed to other misinformation in their search engine results, which corroborated that initial claim.”

Andrew Harnik/AP With a presidential election less than a year away in the US, Aslett said the issue is especially concerning.

Aslett said the issue was compounded by the fact that participants were not good at investigating the sources of their search results to determine whether the information was accurate.

He said Google is aware of the problem, and is working on some tools to help users rate the truthfulness of information.

“Now when you only get a few search engine results about a topic, it will warn you that you've kind of maybe fallen…into this weird space of the internet where there are not a lot of results.”

Aslett said AI has made it incredibly cheap to produce fake news.

“It's much easier to write a lot of misinformation about a topic and put it online. It's never been easier to do that.”

With a presidential election less than a year away in the US, Aslett said the issue is especially concerning.

Below is an edited transcript of the interview, which you can listen to in full here.

Listen to the full interview here.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning.