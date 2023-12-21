HIV infected paedophile gets 36 year sentence from Australian courts

A prolific paedophile in Australia has been handed one of the country’s lengthiest sentences after being found guilty of 182 offences.

Jadd William Brooker, 41, received a 36-year prison sentence with a minimum non-parole period of 29 years after pleading guilty to having abused children and spreading child exploitation material, the AAP reports.

Justice Adam Kimber said the offending was “explicit and depraved”.

"When children are victims of sexual offending, all of society is degraded," he told the South Australian Supreme Court.

Brooker met with several young boys in person and filmed videos of himself having sexual intercourse, which he would then share with a group of other paedophiles.

Kimber called this an “egregious breach of trust”.

The AAP reported that the material included explicit, sometimes violent acts, perpetrated against children as young as toddlers.

Kimber noted that although the children Brooker filmed had not been identified, it did not mitigate the seriousness of the crime.

"Sending this material to others victimises each child. Each and every time."

Brookers' victims were from Adelaide, NSW and the US.

Kimber said that one of Brooker’s 12-year-old victims was “particularly vulnerable”.

"He has become scared, anxious, depressed and suffers panic attacks. He has difficulties with trust."

Brooker was HIV-positive and expressed to other paedophiles his desire to infect children with his virus, the court had been told.

A psychiatrist, Dr Narain Nambar, testified that Brooker had harboured “a number of sexual deviances” which had made him more likely to offend.

Brooker's sentence was back-dated to his arrest in August 2020, meaning he will be eligible for parole in 2049, when he will be aged 67.