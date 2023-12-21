Boyfriend arrested for 'deliberate homicide' after woman falls to her death during proposal celebration in Turkey

The boyfriend of a woman who fell 32m to her death while the couple were celebrating their proposal has been arrested by police on suspicion of “deliberate homicide.”

Five months on from the proposal, police have reportedly found evidence of a violent struggle at the clifftop site where Nizamettin Gursu’s partner, Yesim Demir, rolled off to her death, according to local news outlet BirGün.

On July 6, Gursu and Demir were on holiday in the Bozcaada district of Turkey when they went to watch the sunset at Cape Polente to celebrate the proposal, which Gursu claims Demir had accepted earlier in their holiday.

At the time, Gursu said he and his girlfriend had been drinking, and that he had returned to the couple’s car to gather more supplies.

“We chose the cliffs to have a romantic memory after the proposal. We drank some alcohol. Everything happened at once. She lost her balance and fell down,” Gursu said at the time.

Video Elephant/New York Post Nizamettin Gursu and her partner Yesim Demir.

Authorities later realised the engagement ring Gursu had for his partner was still in his pocket, and found broken glasses and a broken speaker at the scene.

Gursu was arrested after Demir’s family filed a criminal complaint, alleging she had rejected Gursu’s proposal, which led to a fight.

The family say Demir had been planning to breakup with Gursu, and that they doubt the woman would choose to be so close to a cliff edge as she has a fear of heights.