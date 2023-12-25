King Charles III touches on armed conflicts, environment, in Christmas speech

Britain's King Charles III poses for a photo, during the recording of his Christmas message at Buckingham Palace, in London.

In his annual speech to the Commonwealth, King Charles III addressed ongoing armed conflicts around the world and gave a nod to environmental stewardship.

“At a time of tragic conflict, I pray we can do all in our power to protect each other,” His Majesty said.

Charles did not mention names of countries, but said that “Abrahamic traditions bring us together”.

This could have referred to Judaism and Islamic faith.

“They [both] remind us to imagine ourselves in the shoes of our neighbours,” he said.

“I wish you a Christmas of peace on earth and goodwill to all. Today and always.”

His Majesty also said he and his wife had been “greatly pleased” to see a growing awareness of the need to protect the natural world this year.

Chris Jackson Britain's Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of the Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace in London, England, Tuesday Dec. 5, 2023.

Charles said environmentalism was part and parcel of the traditional Christmas story of Jesus’ birth.

“Angels first brought the [Christmas] message to shepherds. These were people that lived simply, close to nature.”

The Associated Press reported that decorations adorning the tree shown behind Charles during his speech were made from sustainable materials, being wood, dried oranges, brown glass, pine cones and paper.

The tree will later be replanted, Buckingham Palace told AP.

Charles has promoted environmental causes, such as protecting wildlife and combating climate change, long before it became popular, throughout much of his life.

He spoke at the beginning of the month at the U.N.'s COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

Continuing on a religious note, Charles said it was a common theme among many faiths across the world to care for creation.

“We care for the earth for the sake of our children's children.”

While The United Kingdom would wait another nine hours before it heard the speech, it was aired on television in New Zealand in the evening on Christmas Day.