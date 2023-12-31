The world is one wrong move from catastrophe – there are ten ways it could happen

After a year of close shaves, the global economy's luck may very well run out in 2024

The S&P 500 ended the year close to a record high, as did France’s Cac-40 index and Germany’s DAX. Inflation started to come down sharply right across the developed world, and bond yields started to fall as well.

The American economy powered ahead, and while Europe was flat, it avoided outright recession. Chinese property values dropped slightly but hardly collapsed. And despite a handful of regional failures in the US, and the dramatic shotgun merger of a failing Credit Suisse with UBS, by the end of the year cash machines were still working, and there was little sign of a full-scale banking crash.

At the start of this year, the global economy looked in perilous condition, facing multiple threats across different continents. As it closed, however, it was largely stable. It was a year of close shaves and lucky escapes. But there were no catastrophes.

Yet here’s the problem. Stability is very rarely permanent, and neither does anyone’s luck hold forever. Just because central banks and policymakers managed to steer their way through the last 12 months without any full-scale disasters, it doesn’t mean the year to come will be anything as benign.

There are still plenty of threats to the global economy out there, some of them left over and some of them completely new. Such as? Here are the 10 major events that could derail global prosperity in 2024.

1) Donald Trump wins the Presidency (or doesn’t)

Charlie Neibergall/AP Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa.

He may have been chaotic, offensive and charmless. Even so, Trump Mark I managed to rack up some significant achievements during his Presidency. He cut a ridiculously uncompetitive corporate tax rate and brought the US into line with the rest of the world; he cut back on red tape and launched investment zones; and he started trying to protect the economy from China without the absurd subsidies of his successor.

The trouble is, Trump Mark II is nothing like that. His main economic pledge is a 10pc tariff on all imports, a policy that would plunge the world into 1930s-style depression (worryingly perhaps most of all the UK, since the US is our largest trade partner).

On top of that, he may well dramatically scale back support for Ukraine. Sure, you never know exactly what Trump is going to do, and he may edge closer to the mainstream if he does find himself back in the White House. What we have heard so far, however, is alarming. If he wins, his protectionism could easily trigger a global recession.

The only problem is that there is another even more alarming possibility. Trump doesn’t win the Presidency. If he narrowly loses, his embittered, angry supporters, stirred up by a leader who has little respect for the constitution, may well pose the most significant threat to the American Republic since its founding in 1776.

And of course, an increasingly frail President Biden will stagger on in the White House, facing multiple legal threats, and spending even more on a deranged programme of so-called green subsidies that are already distorting global markets.

The only good outcome of the American election would be the victory of a youngish, moderate, pro-business, pro-defence Republican (Nikki Haley, in a word). But that remains a long shot even if she is gaining in the polls. Whatever happens, the Presidential election due in November is by far the biggest date in the financial calendar.

All American elections are significant for the global economy, given its crucial role in the global trading and financial system. But this one is the most important for at least a generation.

2) Russia wins the Ukraine war

Efrem Lukatsky/AP Members of the pro-Ukrainian Russian ethnic Siberian Battalion practice at a military training close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

In the spring, the hope was that a re-equipped Ukrainian army would push the Russians back, triggering a coup in the Kremlin. The war would come to a swift end, and a new Russian government would start to reform and liberalise Vladimir Putin’s gangster state.

By the end of the year, unfortunately, that is not how it worked out. Instead, the Ukrainian army is bogged down in a war of attrition with a far larger enemy, and the US and Europe are losing interest. Wars end suddenly and chaotically, and we can no longer rule out the possibility of a Russian victory, especially if Russia manages to launch an offensive against weakened Ukrainian lines during the spring thaw.

That will be a shock similar to February 2022, when we assumed Putin would win within a few days. Commodity prices would soar, especially wheat, amid the Kremlin’s seizure of global supplies. Even worse, there would be an immediate threat of a wider conflict.

No country has been more staunch in standing up to Russia than Poland. With Putin’s forces right on its eastern border, the possibility of a wider conflict involving Nato members would be very real.

3) World’s sea lanes close

Over Christmas, shipping giant Maersk agreed to start routing ships through the Red Sea again following promises that an American-led naval force would secure the safety of its super-tankers as they navigated the most crowded sea lane in the world.

And yet the decision of the world’s major transport companies to route ships around Africa instead, adding at least two weeks to the journey, was a stark reminder of how dependent the world has become on the narrow strip of water leading up to the Suez Canal.

A series of attacks by Yemeni militants, backed by Iran, firing missiles and drones at ships, had made the route too risky to use. The Red Sea/Suez link between Europe and Asia has always been crucial to keeping goods flowing around the world. An estimated 30pc of global container traffic passes through the Red Sea, 12pc of seaborne trade, and another 10pc of seaborne oil and gas.

If that is knocked out, it will add hundreds of millions to the cost of logistics, creating supply shortages and triggering price rises at precisely the moment when we thought inflation was under control.

The US Navy, with some help from its allies, can probably restrain a few Yemeni militants. But the real problem is this. The attacks highlight the vulnerability of a handful of shipping routes. A modern super-tanker used to be very hard to attack, and an American, British or French warship was even more formidable. But lightweight, low-cost, easy-to-build drones have made naval warfare asymmetric.

The Yemeni rebels can inflict huge damage with ease. The Suez Canal, running right alongside the contested Sinai desert, is just as vulnerable to attack as the Red Sea, and although the Egyptian government, dependent on the $9bn (£7bn) in revenues it generates, will do everything it can to protect its most valuable asset, the 193km shipping lane is hard to protect completely against drone attacks (in 2015, Egypt arrested a 13-man Muslim terror cell accused of planning a bombing of the canal).

Meanwhile, Iran has already threatened to close down the Straits of Gibraltar, the narrow sea lane that connects the Mediterranean to the Atlantic, and an assault there would be just as devastating as one on the Red Sea and perhaps even more so. Likewise, Iran has been accused of attacks as far away as the Indian Ocean.

Elsewhere, the US, Panama and Chilean militaries have staged exercises on how to tackle a terrorist attack on the Panama Canal linking the Pacific to the Atlantic. The Straits of Malacca is crucial for trade between the Indian and Pacific oceans, connecting the world’s major manufacturing centres. It is already plagued by the threat of piracy, but it is not hard to work out how terrorists could attack it, or, even more seriously, how it could become a flashpoint in a conflict between China and its neighbours.

The blunt truth is this. The world’s sea lanes are suddenly very vulnerable, and that leaves global trade at risk of dramatically closing down. If that happened, there would be shortages, prices rises and power blackouts within weeks, triggering a full-blown global depression.

4) China weaponises net zero

We are used to warnings about the threat climate change poses to the global economy. Crops will fail, commodity prices will soar, water will be in short supply, transport systems will buckle under the pressure of extreme weather, wildfires will devastate communities, and there will be mass migration as swathes of the world become inhabitable. It is alarming stuff.

But there is another kind of risk emerging. The threat posed by the policies we are taking to mitigate climate change. And of those, by far the biggest is the risk of China weaponising net zero.

We have only just started to notice how, under President Xi, China has been quietly positioning itself as the crucial supplier of carbon-neutral energy infrastructure. About 80pc of the world’s solar panels come from China. Half of the materials for battery production, and 60pc of the equipment for wind turbines, are also Chinese-made. Very soon the bulk of electric vehicles will be Chinese brands.

Just as the oil cartel OPEC was able to hold the world to ransom at the height of its control of the energy industry in the 1970s, China might be able to do the same with its control of net zero technology in the 2020s.

True, President Biden is trying to counter that by building up American capacity in green energy, and so is the European Union (although so far that is mostly just rhetoric). And yet it may well be too late.

In reality, in transitioning to net zero we have handed China control of our energy and transport systems. If it chooses to weaponise that then we may find ourselves in big trouble.

5) A blockade of Taiwan

There will be plenty of crucial elections in the year ahead, but the first one will be in Taiwan. Tensions have been simmering for years between the island and mainland China. A close election in January between the pro-Washington Democratic Progressive Party, and the more Beijing-leaning KMT may well bring that to a head.

An all-out invasion is still relatively unlikely. But if China wants to put real pressure on Taiwan, especially if its preferred candidate is narrowly beaten to the Presidency, a naval blockade is the most likely option. If exports were stopped, the global economy would soon feel the impact.

Taiwan manufactures 60pc of the world’s microchips and 90pc of the most advanced ones that can’t be made anywhere else. The brains of the global economy wouldn’t shut down overnight, as all the existing chips would still run. But hardly any new advanced processing devices would be manufactured, and it would take years to replace that capacity elsewhere. The tech industry would grind to a halt.

6) AI-powered hackers

We have heard a lot in the last year about the risks posed to the economy, and indeed to humanity itself, by the rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Super smart software may turn on us, or it may not. We will find out soon enough.

But there is another threat posed by AI that is far more immediate. It will exponentially increase the vulnerability of the global economy to a major cyber attack. Hacking and phishing attacks already breach firewalls and security systems at banks, companies and government departments on an almost daily basis.

But AI could turbocharge this, making it far easier to collect the data needed to break through security systems, which, especially in government, are often years out of date.

Likewise, Al may enable hackers to impersonate people with relative ease, or create fake identities that can then infiltrate sensitive information systems. That could be used in multiple different ways. Financial systems could be closed down, or banks held to ransom by gangs of hackers. Government could be forced into making concessions to hostile powers. Or global trading systems could be crashed simply to spread chaos and confusion.

One point is certain. AI will vastly increase computing power, and in the hands of smart, well-organised criminals, may well increase the power to inflict damage ten-fold or more.

7) Private equity collapse

The world has been through a series of financial collapses, and although they all have the same fundamental characteristics (hubris, greed and arrogance are the top three) each one is always slightly different. We have seen collapses that started in the currency markets, in tech bubbles, in subprime mortgages, and in the eurozone. If there were to be another financial crisis, it would start somewhere no one expected. Such as?

Take a look at the giant private equity (PE) industry. It has grown massively over the last 20 years – the total global value of the private equity sector, once private debt, real estate and infrastructure are included, has reached $7.3 trillion, according to the research firm Preqin.

One thing we know for sure about PE firms is that they love to load up with debt. Indeed, it often seems to be the only trick its financiers know. And of course, the cost of that debt has gone up at least fivefold over the last couple of years. When it has to be refinanced, there will be a lot of pain out there.

We are seeing the first whispers of that at companies such as the supermarket chain Morrisons – taken over by a PE firm at a ridiculous price in 2021 – which has embarked on deep cost cuts to cope with its borrowings. But that will be multiplied many times over at some of the bigger firms. If one of the major PE houses defaulted on its debts, the losses would be so huge it would pose a systemic risk to the entire financial system. And it could happen at any moment.

8) Deep German recession

The cheap energy has gone. The export boom to China has ended. Its heavy industries look hopelessly old-fashioned, and the devaluation from when it joined the euro has long since worn off. The German economy is in deep trouble, performing even more dismally than the UK.

Most of the forecasts are for only a mild recession. But with the constitutional court demanding huge cuts in spending, it could get much, much worse. Germany may well head into a deep structural downturn.

As the fourth largest economy in the world, that will reverberate globally. It will drag down the eurozone, depressing the currency. And it will only increase support for the right-wing Alternative for Deutschland party, while Chancellor Scholz’s grip on power will be weaker and weaker, and the country will be increasingly reluctant to pay the bills for the rest of the EU. A German depression may well sink the single currency.

9) A stock market collapse in India

While all the attention has been on China, India has been steadily catching up with its larger neighbour. It has already overtaken the country in terms of population and it also has turned itself into the fifth-largest economy in the world, overtaking Britain and France.

And, although it does not get many headlines, it now has the seventh-largest stock market globally, measured by total market value. Global capital has been pouring into India, partly to capitalise on its strong growth, and partly as an alternative to the poor returns made on Chinese equities.

The benchmark Sensex index is up by 18pc this year and by 100pc over the last five years. After elections in the spring, it may well rise further, especially if the Modi government is returned to power.

Here’s the problem, however. The one thing we know for sure about emerging markets is that they are very volatile. India’s major companies are a web of complex cross-holding and personal relationships. It is very hard for outsiders to accurately assess what they are really worth.

Everyone frets about a crash in Shanghai. And yet it is unlikely that Beijing would ever allow that. It believes in managed capitalism, and that includes the equity indexes. India is different. If the stock market collapses, the losses will ripple out across the world very quickly.

10) Javier Milei triumphs in Argentina

His hair is wild, and his constant references to chainsaws don’t exactly inspire confidence. Even so, Argentina’s radical, libertarian new President Javier Milei is off to a great start. He has dramatically devalued the peso, closed down a series of ministries, and issued 300 decrees to rip up regulations in housing, labour, and product markets.

An Argentinian collapse is not much of a risk. Its economy has crashed and defaulted so many times one more disaster would not make much difference. The real risk is this. Milei’s reforms may actually succeed. After all, Argentina is such a mess, with 140pc inflation, crushing regulations (it ranks 144th in the world for economic freedom), and a corrupt government, that it can only get better.

If Milei’s version of punk libertarianism catches on, it may inspire other voters around the world to throw off the burden of high-tax, inefficient, big-state bureaucracies, unleashing a wave of Hayek-quoting radical reformers. Well, perhaps. We can all live in hope.

The important point is this. While the world would end up in a far better place with a few more Mileis, it would be a disruptive, and bitterly contested process – with a lot of disruption along the way.

True, we may well sail through 2024 relatively unscathed. The stock market may end the year a few percentage points higher, the global economy will chalk up some modest growth, and the financial system may keep ticking over as normal. And yet the potential for a catastrophe is there. It is just a question of whether one of those risks materialises.