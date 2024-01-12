Bill Clinton dined with young girls on Epstein's island, victim claimed

Bill Clinton twice visited Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean island where he had dinner with two “beautiful” girls who looked like sisters, according to newly released court documents.

Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre told lawyers the former US president visited the so-called “peadophile island” on two occasions within weeks of one another. Clinton has strenuously denied ever visiting Little St James.

In her 2016 deposition, which was unsealed on Tuesday by a New York court, Giuffre claimed during both alleged visits she, Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein dined with two other “young” girls.

Asked to describe the girls at the first dinner, Giuffre said they were “young, beautiful like every girl that’s generally around Jeffrey.”

“There was a dinner, lots of laughing, lots of joking, it was just a dinner and then I didn’t have to do anything with Bill Clinton, he was never sexually involved with me.

”I’ve never witnessed him sexually involved with anybody else.”

Virginia Giuffre reported that the former president twice visited Little St James, also known as 'paedophile island'.

Speaking about the girls who joined them for dinner during the second visit, she said: “It sounds funny, but I thought that they were sisters they looked so much alike. They had – they were beautiful, they were youngish. I don’t know exactly their age”.

Asked whether the former US president was a witness to the sexual abuse of minors, Giuffre said: “Yes, he would be a witness because he knew what my purpose there was for Jeffrey and he visited Jeffrey’s island.”

She added: “There’s pictures of nude girls all around the house at all of his houses and it’s something that Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t shy about admitting to people.”

Giuffre also said she did not believe Donald Trump “participated” in the abuse of minors.

”That would have to be another assumption. I never saw or witnessed Donald Trump participate in those acts, but was he in the house of Jeffrey Epstein.

”I’ve heard he has been, but I haven’t seen him myself so I don’t know.”

Giuffre also claimed in the court document that she had six sexual encounters with former lawyer Alan Dershowitz, including one incident when they had sex on a chair in Epstein’s New York bedroom around 60 seconds after she and Epstein had had intercourse.

She also alleged she and another “young, blonde” woman had intercourse with Epstein and Dershowtiz on Epstein’s private jet.

Dershowitz always strenuously denied the allegations and counter sued Giuffre for defamation.

In 2022, Giuffre agreed to drop all allegations against Dershowitz saying she “may have made a mistake” when she accused him of sexual abuse.

In the 223-page court filing, Giuffre claimed she had been trafficked to a well-known prime minister, but refused to disclose his name over safety concerns.

Pressed to identify the alleged offender, Giuffre’s lawyer stepped in, saying: “I’m not going to allow her to answer a question that’s going to threaten her physical safety.”

Giuffre then added: “If I can just say, I personally know that this is not a good person to talk about and I’m not going to, point blank, I’m not going to say his name.”

Asked which other world leaders she was trafficked to, Giuffre named Prince Andrew and another prince whom she met in the south of France.

Other men she claimed she was told to have sex with include former US Senator George Mitchell, Bill Richardson and Les Wexner.

She claimed she was trafficked to Richardson more than twice when she was 17 or 18 and Wexner “possibly” more than five times.

Giuffre said she was sent to have sex with hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin while his pregnant wife was asleep in the next room.

She also claimed she had sexual relations with AI pioneer Marvin Minsky, who she described as an “older gentleman” who she met on Epstein’s island.

All of the men mentioned have vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Clinton’s spokesman, Angel Urena, said in July 2019 that the former president “knows nothing about the terrible crimes” that Epstein was accused of. He said it had been nearly 20 years since the pair last had contact.