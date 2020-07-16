US woman in a romance scam freed after being held captive in Nigerian hotel for more than a year

Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku allegedly lured a US woman he met on Facebook to Nigeria and kept her locked up in a hotel for a year.

An American woman is free after spending a year being held captive by a man who lured her to Nigeria for love.

The woman, who hasn't been named, said she met Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku, 34, on Facebook, police spokesman Frank Mba said. Obiaku invited the 64-year-old woman from Washington DC to Lagos under the "pretext of love and marriage", CNN reported.

The woman travelled to Nigeria in February 2019 and three months later married Obiaku.

Their relationship quickly fell apart, leading the husband to hold his wife captive in a hotel for more than a year, Mba said in a statement.

Obiaku forced her "to use her American accent to ask associates and organisations for money. He made her assume several characters and in a particular case, he told her to act as a nanny on the phone to swindle some people," Mba told CNN.

Mba said that he also used her credit cards and collected 15 months worth of retirement payments of US$48,000 ($73,000).

Obiaku has been arrested but not charged, although he allegedly told police the wedding in Lagos was a ruse, the UK Mirror reported.

Mba said police were still investigating.