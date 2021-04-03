Traffic jam eases further in Suez Canal after stuck ship was dislodged

The maritime traffic jam on both ends of the Suez Canal eased further on Friday (local time), four days after the dislodging of a massive containership that had blocked the waterway, a canal services firm said.

On Monday, salvage teams freed the skyscraper-sized Ever Given, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

At the time, canal officials said that more than 420 ships had been waiting for the Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship to be freed so they could make the crossing.

Mohamed Elshahed/AP Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is seen in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake on March 30.

Leth Agencies said that a total of 357 vessels have crossed the Canal since the ship was re-floated by a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides.

The number of vessels waiting to transit fell to 206 on Friday, the company said, from over 300 earlier in the week.

The Ever Given had crashed into a bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal about 6km north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.

AP The Ever Given became wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway last month.

That forced some ships to take the long, alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip – a 5000km detour that costs ships hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel and other costs.

Others waited in place for the blockage to be over.

The unprecedented shutdown, which raised fears of extended delays, goods shortages and rising costs for consumers, added to strain on the shipping industry, already under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.