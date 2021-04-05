Suez Canal backlog cleared after week-long blockage

The backlog of ships built up at the Suez Canal after the grounding of a giant container ship has finally been cleared, according to Egyptian authorities.

Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabea said the final 85 ships, carrying 3.8 million tonnes, passed through the canal on Saturday (local time).

The ramping up of operations and the quick clearing of the backlog of ships demonstrated the authority’s ability to handle emergencies, it said on its Facebook page, adding that successfully crossing such a large number of ships in such a short space of time was a new achievement for the authority.

AP The Suez Canal Authority says the backlog of ships has finally been cleared.

The canal normally handles about 50 ships a day, but had to increase that to between 80 and 90 to clear the backlog.

A total of 422 ships have passed through the canal since the skyscraper-sized Ever Given was freed on March 29, after it blocked the canal for almost a week, capturing international attention to the global shipping industry.

When the 200,000-tonne, Panama-flagged container ship ran aground at the Suez Canal on March 23, it choked off global trade, impacting trading nations, including New Zealand.

Mohamed Elshahed/AP Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is seen in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

More than 99 per cent of New Zealand’s import/export volumes are shipped by sea; these tonnages account for 80 per cent of national trade value.

And a significant portion of this trade was impacted by the delays, as the Suez Canal conveys 12 per cent of global shipping along the Europe-Asia trunk route.

The Ever Given was lodged in the canal for six days, as the world watched, and teams worked with the tides to free the ship.

The blockage put further pressure on supply chains already stretched by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cnes2021/AP The skyscraper-sized cargo ship was wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal, which put further pressure on global shipping.

The ship’s operation is a transcontinental affair: the ship’s owners are Japanese, the operator is German, the insurance company is British, the charter is Taiwanese and the canal pilots are Egyptian – while the ship itself is flagged to Panama.

The Ever Given and its cargo are currently in the Great Bitter Lake, roughly halfway along the canal.

While it’s not the first time the canal has been blocked, the week-long incident has come at a huge cost.

AP Hundreds of ships were forced to queue after the Ever Given became stuck in the canal. Some decided to reroute around Africa, adding weeks to their journey.

Egypt is expecting more than $1.4 billion in compensation, according to the top canal official. He also warned the ship and its cargo will not be allowed leave Egypt if the issue of damages goes to court.

Most of the vessels waiting to pass through the global trade route were bulk carriers – which transport unpackaged cargo such as grains, coal and iron ore – and container ships, according to Leth Agencies, which provides Suez Canal crossing services.

There were around 75 crude-oil and chemical tankers, it said.