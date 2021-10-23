Elephants born without tusks in ‘evolutionary response’ to violent poachers

This undated photo provided by ElephantVoices in October 2021 shows some of the tuskless elephants in the Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique.

Elephants are evolving to be tuskless after decades of rampant poaching in Africa, researchers have discovered.

The rare tuskless genetic condition in Gorongosa National Park in central Mozambique has become far more common after years of ivory hunters devastating the species.

Around 90 per cent of the country’s elephant population were slaughtered between 1977 to 1992 by Kalashnikov-wielding armed groups for ivory to fund a bloody Cold War-era conflict.

The survivors were likely to share a key characteristic: half the females were naturally tuskless – they simply never developed tusks – while before the war, less than a fifth lacked tusks.

READ MORE:

* The Detail: New Zealand's battle against wildlife smuggling

* African elephants are evolving without tusks to avoid poachers

* 'Extinct' rhino may be brought back to life

* IVF could bring 'extinct' rhino back from the dead



Like eye colour in humans, genes are responsible for whether elephants inherit tusks from their parents. Although tusklessness was once rare in African savannah elephants, it's become more common – like a rare eye colour becoming widespread.

After the war, those tuskless surviving females passed on their genes with expected, as well as surprising, results. About half their daughters were tuskless. More perplexing, two-thirds of their offspring were female.

The findings were described as a “bright spot” in a storm of negative news about biodiversity by lead researcher Robert Pringle, at Princeton University.

However, it is not all good news. The trait is only seen in female elephants and researchers said that genetic sequencing shows that the trait is linked to a mutation in the X chromosome, which can be fatal to male elephants in the womb.

This means that while the tuskless trait could be useful for elephants when facing poachers, it could also account for lower than normal breeding rates. There are now about 700 elephants left in the national park.

Robert M. Pringle/AP Evolutionary biologist Shane Campbell-Staton examines a tuskless female elephant, exposing the empty space where a tusk would normally protrude. The elephant was anaesthetised to draw blood and collect faecal samples for genetic analysis.

The news in Mozambique has been accompanied by a huge blow to efforts to keep the world’s most endangered animal from extinction to the north in Kenya.

The future of the northern white rhino now lies with a single female after her mother was retired from a world-first race-against time breeding programme.

Fatu, the daughter of 32-year-old Najin, is now the only donor left in the programme, which hopes to implant artificially developed embryos into another more abundant species of rhino in Kenya.

Neither of the two remaining northern white rhinos can carry a calf to term and there are no known living males.

Northern white rhinos, which are actually grey in colour, used to roam across parts of Uganda, South Sudan, DR Congo and as far west as Lake Chad. But their population was devastated by poachers during the late 20th century.

Elephant Voices/AP Like eye colour in humans, genes are responsible for whether elephants inherit tusks from their parents. Although tusklessness was once rare in African savannah elephants, it's become more common.

Scientists, led by researchers from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Germany, hope to implant embryos made from the white rhinos’ egg cells and frozen sperm from deceased males into surrogate mothers.

“This decision was an exceptionally difficult one for the experts as Najin represents 50 per cent of the entire northern white rhino population they are trying hard to preserve, whilst importantly considering her welfare,” Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Central Kenya said in a statement on Thursday (local time).

“Recent ultrasound examinations had revealed multiple small, benign tumours in Najin’s cervix and uterus as well as a large cystic structure in her left ovary,” said the conservancy, adding that they hoped that Najin would continue to transfer social and behaviour knowledge to Fatu, the last hope for the species.