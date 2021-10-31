Three 'shot dead' in Sudan during mass protests against military coup

The Sudanese military was accused of shooting dead three people during protests in Sudan on Saturday (local time), as hundreds of thousands of demonstrators demanded the restoration of a civilian-led government after a military coup.

People carried Sudanese flags and chanted "Military rule can't be praised" and "This country is ours, and our government is civilian" as they marched in neighbourhoods across the capital.

Marwan Ali/AP People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan. Pro-democracy groups called for mass protest marches across the country to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention.

Protesters also took to the streets in cities in central, eastern, northern and western Sudan. Crowds swelled to the hundreds of thousands in Khartoum, a witness told Reuters.

In central Khartoum there was a heavy military deployment of armed troops that included the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Security forces had blocked roads leading to the defence ministry complex and the airport.

Sudan's Central Doctors Committee said the protesters were shot dead by troops in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman.

One was hit in the head and another in the stomach, the committee said in a tweet, before warning those now filling the streets would not “allow snakes to escape”.

Marwan Ali/AP People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan.

At least 11 protesters have been killed in clashes with security forces this week.

Thousands of Sudanese have already demonstrated this week against the ousting of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's cabinet on Monday (local time) by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in a takeover that led Western states to freeze hundreds of millions of dollars in aid.

The coup threatens to halt Sudan's fitful transition to democracy, which began after the 2019 ousting of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in a popular uprising

Opponents fear a full-blown crackdown and, in local neighbourhoods, protest groups blocked roads overnight with stones, bricks, tree branches and plastic pipes to try to keep the security forces out.

Marwan Ali/AP Pro-democracy groups called for mass protest marches across the country to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention.

With internet and phone lines restricted by the authorities, opponents of the coup have sought to mobilise for the protest using fliers, SMS messages, graffiti, and neighbourhood rallies.

Unlike in previous protests, many people carried pictures of Hamdok, who remains popular despite an economic crisis that had worsened under his rule.

"Hamdok is supported by the people. If Hamdok takes the country that's okay," Mohamed, a member of a neighbourhood resistance committee, told Reuters.

Alaa Salah became a symbol of resistance after the student, who was wearing a white robe, climbed onto a car in front of a military garrison. She led the crowd in chants calling for the end of dictator Omar al-Bashir’s reign in 2019.

Marwan Ali/AP The Sudanese military is accused of shooting dead three people during protests in Sudan, as hundreds of thousands of demonstrators demand the restoration of a civilian-led government after a military coup.

Her actions two years ago, and those of other women activists, were credited with convincing the army to end al-Bashir’s dictatorship after three decades of Islamist rule.

Now Salah, who was dubbed the “woman in white” and compared to the ancient queens who would lead Sudanese warriors into battle, is in hiding.

“It’s very dangerous. My life isn’t safe and my home is watched all the time by militiamen,” Salah told the Financial Times from her hide-out. “I’m very sad, not only for me but for all the people.”

The United States, which is calling for the restoration of the civilian-led government, said how the army reacted would be a test of its intentions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sudan's security forces must respect human rights and any violence against peaceful demonstrators was "unacceptable".

Hamdok, an economist, was initially held at General Burhan's residence when soldiers rounded up the government on Monday, but was allowed to return home under guard on Tuesday (local time).

General Burhan has said he removed the cabinet to avert civil war after civilian politicians stoked hostility to the armed forces and says he is still committed to a democratic transition, including elections in July 2023.

Marwan Ali/AP People carried Sudanese flags and chanted "Military rule can't be praised" and "This country is ours, and our government is civilian" as they marched in neighbourhoods across the capital.

However, the coup also came just weeks before he would have had to hand over the leadership of the Sovereign Council, the ultimate decision-maker in Sudan, to a civilian, in a step that would reduce the military's hold on the country.

The protests reflect mounting fury in Sudan over the coup, which appears to have minimal support beyond senior figures in the military.

It comes after the coup's organisers resorted to sacking six ambassadors, including the EU, French and US envoys, after they pledged their support for the now-deposed government.

Also fired by General Burhan were the Sudanese ambassadors to Qatar, China and the UN mission in Geneva.

The British government has condemned the coup as a "betrayal" of the 2019 protest-led revolution.