Somalia hotel attack kills 20, siege ends after 30 hours

Somali authorities have ended a deadly attack in which at least 20 people were killed and many others wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the fighters who had stormed Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel on Friday evening (local time) in an assault that started with loud explosions.

“During the attack, the security forces rescued many civilians trapped in the hotel, including women and children,” police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar told reporters.

Police are yet to give a detailed explanation of how the attack unfolded. It remains unclear how many gunmen entered the hotel.

Ismail Abdi, the hotel’s manager, told the Associated Press security forces were still working to clear the area.

No more gunfire could be heard on Sunday morning. Onlookers gathered outside the gates of the badly damaged hotel on Sunday morning, surveying the scene.

The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest of its frequent attempts to strike places visited by government officials.

The attack on the hotel is the first major terror incident in Mogadishu since Somalia’s new leader, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, took over in May.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, according to a spokesman’s statement that said the UN supports the people of Somalia ”in their fight against terrorism and their march towards peace.”