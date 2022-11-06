Hieroglyphs hint that King Tut's tomb hides even greater treasure

A hundred years ago on Friday, a team led by the British archaeologist Howard Carter uncovered a stone step in the Valley of the Kings in Egypt. It would lead to the tomb of King Tutankhamun.

The find, first reported by this newspaper, was hailed as the most spectacular of the century but if Carter had pressed on just a few more yards might he have uncovered an even greater prize?

A newly revised book by another British archaeologist has put forward evidence that Tutankhamun's tomb, created more than 3000 years ago, is a mere antechamber.

Hidden behind it, he suggests, is a larger hidden sepulchre: the undisturbed final resting place of Tutankhamun's stepmother, the fabled Egyptian Queen Nefertiti.

Amr Nabil/AP Tourists film inside the tomb chamber of King Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor. Egypt celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb on November 4, 1922.

"The greatest archaeological discovery in the world has got more to give - potentially something far more impressive than Tutankhamun's burial," Dr Nicholas Reeves told The Times.

"I'm suggesting that the most famous woman in the ancient world is also buried there."

Carter estimated that a large portion of the lavish burial goods that were buried with Tutankhamun were stolen before his discovery of the site in 1922. Yet it still took him a decade to document the treasures that remained. If Reeves is right, the artefacts that Nefertiti was supposed to take with her to the next world remain entirely intact.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images The bust of Nefertiti was discovered in 1912. She was the great royal wife of the Egyptian Pharaoh Akhenaton. The bust is 3400-year-old and is of painted limestone.

Nefertiti was the chief consort of the pharaoh Akhenaten, who ruled in the 14th century BC. Known as "Lady of All Women" and "Mistress of Upper and Lower Egypt", she lived during arguably the wealthiest period of ancient Egypt.

Some scholars think she was buried in Amarna, the capital city founded by her husband, while others have argued over the identity of two mummies found 400km upriver in the Valley of the Kings.

Reeves, a former curator of the British Museum and the Metropolitan Museum in New York, developed his rival theory in 2014. After studying high-resolution digital scans of the walls of Tutankhamun's grave complex, he identified what he suggests are two sealed doorways.One is thought to connect to a store room. If his hunch is correct, the other would lead to one Nefertiti's tomb.

Part of the new evidence involves two cartouches - ovals that enclose a set of hieroglyphs that stand for a sovereign's name - painted on the northern wall of Tutankhamun's burial chamber.

Amr Nabil/AP A tourist talks in front of a picture showing British archaeologist Howard Carter in front of the sarcophagus of King Tutankhamun at his tomb the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt.

In The Complete Tutankhamun: 100 Years of Discovery, a revised edition of a book he first published 30 years ago, Reeves describes how each cartouche refers to Ay, Tutankhamun's successor. They are part of a larger tableau that shows Ay presiding over Tutankhamun's funeral rites.

However, Reeves believes that both cartouches show signs of having been altered. Originally, he argues, the figure carrying out the funeral rites was not Ay but Tutankhamun.

The implication is that these illustrations originally showed Tutankhamun burying his predecessor - Nefertiti - because the chamber was originally part of her resting place.

One cartouche gives Ay's birth name. Reeves believes there are underlying traces of the shape of a reed leaf. "This hieroglyph is the first character of the divine component of Tutankhamun's name in all standard writings," he said.

The other cartouche, which depicts three scarab beetles, appears to say "Kheperkheperure". This is the "throne name" of Ay but it is misspelt.

Dr Reeves suggests that it originally looked subtly different, with one extra shape. This would have made it a rare but correct spelling of King Tutankhamun's throne name, Nebkheperure.

Amr Nabil/AP Tourists film the tomb of King Tutankhamun at the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt.

He suggests that the court of Tutankhamun was caught unprepared when he died as a young man of about 19 - possibly as a result of murder - in about 1324BC. It would have taken about ten weeks to prepare his body for burial, Reeves said. That would not have been long enough, he believes, to construct a new tomb.

He suggests that the Egyptians improvised and that Tutankhamun was placed in a burial chamber in the front hallway of a structure built for Nefertiti.

Many of the artefacts buried with Tutankhamun also appear to have been repurposed, he says. This includes the pharaoh's gold death mask. Its ears are pierced, which would not fit with a depiction of an adult male.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images The gold death mask of Tutankhamun featured pierced ears, which would not fit with a depiction of an adult male.

In the tomb itself, he argues that there are other clues. The face of a figure traditionally presumed to be the mummified Tutankhamun does not match other portraits of the young monarch, which show him with a fleshy chin.

Instead, Reeves argues that it is a "perfect match" for the limestone bust of Nefertiti now held by the Neues Museum in Berlin.

Archaeologists have long been puzzled by the modest size of Tutankhamun's burial chamber, which has about the same dimensions as an antechamber, and Reeves's theory gained traction in 2016. One set of radar scans appeared to show an anomaly behind Tutankhamun's tomb, which is known as KV62.

However, a radar study by Franco Porcelli, of the Polytechnic University of Turin, presented in 2018, found no sign of a hidden room. Reeves counters by saying that Porcelli has not made his data available to other experts.

- THE TIMES, LONDON