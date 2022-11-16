Baby elephant cheekily interrupts Kenyan TV broadcast

A Kenyan reporter has delivered a masterclass on how to keep your cool during a live TV cross, despite the best efforts of one cheeky baby elephant.

Adorable footage has emerged ﻿online of journalist Alvin Kaunda filming a piece to camera from an elephant orphanage in southern Kenya.

Kaunda begins his report describing the importance of conservation when the curious baby can be seen approaching from behind.

The reporter manages to maintain his composure for the majority of the segment while the inquisitive infant runs its trunk along his head, shoulders and face. ﻿

Standing in front of a group of three of the animals, it's not until about 20 seconds into the footage when Kaunda ﻿finally loses it.

When the elephant eventually places its trunk on Kaunda's mouth, the reporter couldn't help but erupt in laughter.

