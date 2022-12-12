Boy, 4, survives for six days in hyena-infested wilderness

Roan Carr-Hartley, 22, a pilot, was soon giving aerial support to the search party tracking the boy's footprints. All they found were an empty fuel tank and animals including hyenas and jackals. (File photo)

Night had fallen when a rainstorm separated Ayub, four, from his elder brothers after a day of livestock herding in the wilds of southern Kenya.

For almost a week a search party looked in vain for him. Then, six days after he disappeared, Ayub was spotted by a pilot 18 kilometres from his village. Somehow the boy had evaded predators and endured heavy rains on the harsh East African terrain.

When Ayub went missing, village elders in Asa, close to the northern edge of the Tsavo East National Park, contacted the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. They asked the organisation, which cares for orphaned elephants in a wildlife rehabilitation programme, if it would use its aircraft to help the search.

Roan Carr-Hartley, 22, a pilot, was soon giving aerial support to the search party tracking the boy's footprints. All they found were an empty fuel tank and animals including hyenas and jackals.

"The area where he was lost is some of the most vast and unforgiving in the country," Carr-Hartley, a fifth generation Kenyan with British citizenship, told The Times. "It really was a case of looking for a needle in a haystack."

Hyenas are among East Africa's most dangerous predators. Their jaws are the strongest in the animal kingdom, enabling them to kill wildebeest and juvenile hippos.

"By the time I was overhead, a search party of 70 men were fanning through the wild scrubland in search of the little boy," Carr-Hartley said.

Almost 8 kilometres from the village, the boy's tracks became unreadable. Carr-Hartley asked the trackers to hoist a white cloth on a stick so he could follow them in the dense bush.

The first day they found nothing. And the next. That night and the following morning it rained heavily, washing away any tracks. Still the search party persisted, surviving on milk mixed with water.

On the sixth day, Carr-Hartley flew out to find the men. As he started to turn in their direction, he spotted the young boy. "Off my left wing, I saw a tiny figure below me, surrounded by a mass of shrubs and trees," he said. "I could not believe my eyes but there he was, a tiny boy surrounded by endless wilderness.

"I was in shock that the boy was still alive, let alone walking. After nearly a week of heavy rainfall, with no food and predators roaming the area, one can be forgiven for losing hope."

Ayub cowered from the plane, then darted under bushes and trees, stumbling as he moved.

Carr-Hartley gained altitude and began circling, attracting the attention of the search party, which ran towards the plane. As the trackers approached, he opened the plane door to point out Ayub's location. Eventually they reached the youngster and raised him to their shoulders in celebration.

The boy was seriously malnourished and covered in insect bites and scratches from thorn bushes. His feet were blistered and cut. The storms, however, had allowed him to drink from watering holes and, already schooled about surviving in the bush, Ayub had existed on seed pods.

The pilot flew to Asa while the search party carried the boy home, chanting all the way.

His mother, who had feared the worst, wept when he arrived. His family said that he had since made a full recovery.

Carr-Hartley, who was given a prized billy goat by the villagers, said: "Still a couple of days on I can't believe it ended the way it did. It was a flood of disbelief, happiness and immense relief."

- THE TIMES, LONDON