'Too old to govern': Critics come down hard on Ugandan president's gaffe

Its pristine glaciers, waterfalls and lakes prompted Winston Churchill to call Uganda "the pearl of Africa". European tourists continue to recommend it as "Switzerland with gorillas".

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni had the perfect opportunity to boast of his country's breathtaking scenery on social media during official visits to London and Washington this week.

"I have continued to highlight the unique beauty of Uganda," Museveni, 78, tweeted alongside a scene of snow-capped mountains and a lake that he presented as "the marvel" of the Rwenzori mountains.

The range, which crosses the border into Congo, is one of Uganda's natural jewels and home to dozens of species of plants and animals not found anywhere else in the world, including a red duiker and dark Rwenzori leopard.

Yet, Museveni's chosen chocolate box shot for social media was actually taken 14000 kilometres away and was of Mount Sefton, a 3150-metre peak in New Zealand.

Critics of the president, who has been in power since 1986 thanks to two constitutional amendments, leapt on the error as fresh evidence of him being either too old to govern or his dishonesty.

There were accusations of fraud during elections last year, which gave Museveni his sixth term in office.

More sympathetic observers pointed to an error made earlier when an image from New Zealand was uploaded to Google and wrongly geolocated as the range in Uganda.

123RF The Rwenzori mountains are on the border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

After visiting London, Museveni joined dozens of African leaders for a meeting hosted by the White House, which was aimed at rebooting America's relations with the continent.

Although the isolated volcanoes of Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Kenya are taller, the Rwenzori mountains are Africa's highest range. Mount Stanley is 5100 metres. Its shroud of mist parts only rarely, to reveal dazzling equatorial glaciers - but not those praised by Museveni in his tweet.

