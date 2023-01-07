Media staff arrested in South Sudan over footage of president 'urinating on himself'

Six staff members from South Sudan’s state broadcaster have reportedly been arrested, in relation to a video which appears to show the nation’s president wetting himself.

The New York, US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said agents from the National Security Service detained them.

They “are under investigation for allegedly leaking a video clip widely circulated on social media in December, which appeared to show the country’s president urinating on himself”, the CPJ said, citing media reports and three people familiar with the arrests who spoke to the press freedom watchdog on condition of anonymity.

Local media says the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation did not air that footage.

“Authorities’ arrests of six employees of the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation matches a pattern of security personnel resorting to arbitrary detention whenever officials deem coverage unfavourable,” said CPJ’s sub-Saharan Africa representative, Muthoki Mumo.

“Authorities should unconditionally release these six SSBC employees and ensure that they can work without further intimidation or threat of arrest.”

Those detained are control room director Joval Tombe, camera operator and technician Victor Lado, camera operators Joseph Oliver and Jacob Benjamin, camera operator and technician Mustafa Osman, and control room technician Cherbek Ruben, the CPJ said.

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan has weighed in on the arrests as well, calling for a speedy conclusion to the investigation into the detained staff members.