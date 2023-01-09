Bus crash leaves 40 people dead in Senegal

At least 40 people have been killed and dozens injured in a bus crash in central Senegal.

President Macky Sall tweeted that the collision happened in the Kaffrine region at about 3.30am on Sunday (local time).

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident today in Gniby causing 40 deaths and many serious injuries,” Sall said. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Three days of mourning will begin from Monday. Sall said he will hold an inter-ministerial council to discuss road safety measures.

Aytac Unal/Getty Images President of Senegal Macky Sall has declared three days of mourning.

Public prosecutor Cheikh Dieng said the crash happened when a public bus punctured a tyre and veered across the road, colliding with another bus coming from the opposite direction. At least 78 people are injured, some of them seriously, he said.

Images of the crash on social media show the damaged buses rammed into each other and a trail of debris along the road.

Traffic crashes happen regularly in the West African nation because of poor roads, bad cars and drivers not adhering to the rules, locals say.

In 2017, at least 25 people were killed when two buses also crashed. Many of those people were heading toward the central town of Touba for the annual Muslim pilgrimage.