British special forces headed through 'explosions and gunfire' on top secret Sudan rescue mission

US special forces using MH-47 Chinooks swept into Sudan’s battle-stricken capital from a base in Djibouti on Saturday night (local time) to rescue 100 embassy staff in less than an hour.

But as the helicopters took off and headed home, they left behind a small contingent of British soldiers on a top-secret assignment.

This unit – likely to have come from one of the conventional war-fighting squadrons of the SAS – immediately gathered 24 British diplomats, staff and families, plus around a dozen more people from Norway, France and the Netherlands.

They would shortly be heading on the road north. But their journey to safety was far from over.

Approval for a massive British military contingent to meet them needed to be given.

It came from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at about 3am, around the table of a hastily scheduled COBR meeting.

The security situation had continued to deteriorate throughout the weekend, the prime minister was told.

RAF aircraft, including at least one Hercules and A400M Atlas logistic planes, left the UK to be ready to launch a rescue mission from the British military airbase in Cyprus.

In total more than 1200 personnel from the Colchester-based 16 Air Assault Brigade, the Royal Marines and the RAF were getting ready, in anticipation of the PM’s decision.

As dawn broke on Sunday, other countries had decided to launch their own operations.

Turkey had to postpone one of its missions to Khartoum after explosions were reported near a mosque chosen as the designated assembly point, according to the country’s embassy.

In the chaos of Khartoum, a French national – thought to be either a member of the military or diplomatic corps – was reportedly shot during an evacuation attempt. Both of Sudan’s warring parties blamed each other for the alleged attack.

Many countries had advised their nationals to leave via Port Sudan on the Red Sea, about 650km northeast of Khartoum and about 800km by road.

Egypt said one of its diplomats had been wounded by gunfire, although it gave no further details.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, had already pulled 91 Saudis and about 66 people from other countries out from Port Sudan by naval ship across the Red Sea to Jeddah.

Jordan, South Korea, Sweden and the Netherlands were also working up military options to ensure safe passage of their citizens.

In London, after the PM’s decision to launch the operation, the MoD plan swung into action.

The Hercules and A400M Atlas aircraft used are propeller-driven, meaning they are better suited to rough dirt airstrips that may be encountered in the midst of fighting. Jet engines, such as on the RAF’s fleet of C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft, can easily be damaged by debris thrown up after landing.

The decision had been taken not to fly directly into Khartoum airport, located in the middle of the city, as it was too risky given the ongoing situation.

Instead, the British planes raced towards the Wadi Seidna airbase, about 20km north of the capital, home to the Sudanese air force.

Once secure on the ground, the planes disgorged a number of 4x4 all-terrain vehicles that then headed south, towards the embattled city.

Meanwhile, in central Khartoum, the SAS team briefed the embassy staff. Identities were established and the military team detailed exactly what the civilians should do in the event of the convoy coming under fire or experiencing a vehicle breakdown.

Weapons would have been readied and a radio check would likely have been made, to establish communications with the British forces at the airbase at Wadi Seidna and the road party heading towards Khartoum.

Military planners would have debated whether to deploy a road party and a team directly to the embassy, which would have increased the risk to British personnel. However, it was likely decided that having two options running on the ground would be better in case of unforeseen and potentially catastrophic incidents as the mission unfolded.

Tensions would have been raised when, for the first time since the start of the fighting, an unverified video was posted that briefly showed rebel leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, in battle dress in the passenger seat of a pick-up truck, surrounded by cheering troops, near Khartoum’s presidential palace.

In the event, both road parties are understood to have broken free of the city without incident or having met any RSF or government forces.

With all people and equipment loaded back into the aircraft, the Hercules and A400Ms then took off, heading back to the safety of Cyprus.

Having landed at RAF Akrotiri, the British airbase in the south-west of Cyprus, the civilians would likely have been interviewed by a Defence Debriefing Team from the MoD’s Defence Humint Unit, which specialises in “human intelligence”.

Although more used to running agents into enemy networks, the unit also has the remit to extract as much relevant information as quickly as possible from people who have recently experienced a hostile or chaotic environment, so as to provide as clear a picture as possible for political and military leaders and planning staffs of the reality on the ground.

That information will be added to other sources of intelligence to better prepare for the next, and arguably toughest, phase in the Government’s operation: to secure the wellbeing of those British nationals remaining in Sudan.