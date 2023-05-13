One of world's oldest wild lions, Loonkiito, speared to death in Kenya

Loonkiito was considered one of worldâs oldest lions living in the wild.

Nineteen-year-old lion Loonkiito has died at the hands of herders , Kenyan authorities have reported.

Loonkiito was considered one of the world’s oldest lions living in the wild.

The lion was speared to death at the Olkelunyiet village near the Amboseli National Park in southern Kenya.

According to Kenya Wildlife Service spokesperson Paul Jinaro, the frailty and lack of strength Loonkiito felt at 19 must have drawn him to the village instead of hunting inside the National Park.

"It was an old lion that had issues... getting prey on its own, and livestock is easy prey," Jinaro told AFP.

"A normal lion would go for wildlife inside the park,” he added.

Maasai-operated Lion Guardians, a group that’s focused on conserving the lion population, explained the circumstances in one of their Facebook posts announcing Loonkiito’s death.

“The end of a drought is habitually marked by an uptick in human-lion conflict as wild prey recover and become more difficult to hunt. In desperation, lions often turn to take livestock.

“Since livestock owners lost so many of their animals to the drought, they are particularly vigilant in watching over their remaining animals.”

It added: “Unfortunately, [Loonkiito] was caught up in this dynamic as he was starving and jumped into a corral in the middle of the night - this was a tough situation for both sides, the people and the lion.”

The average lifespan of a lion is up to 13 years, although they tend to have longer years when in human care.