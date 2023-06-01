13 members of same family die in Namibia after eating toxic porridge, reports say

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation said another four people are in a critical condition in the hospital. (File photo)

Thirteen members of the same family have died in Namibia after eating porridge that authorities believe became toxic when it was mixed with a fermented substance left over from a homemade alcoholic beverage, the state broadcaster has reported.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation said another four people are in a critical condition in the hospital.

NBC, quoting the Namibian health ministry, said at least 20 people consumed the “poisonous or toxic” porridge after it was mixed with sediment from a homemade beer.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 33, NBC said.

READ MORE:

* Boy, 11, says he thought he would die after US police officer shot him

* At least 10 dead, 55 injured as bus of Hindu pilgrims falls into gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir

* After an Australian hoarder died, cleaners found a mummified body in his house



The incident happened in the Kavango East region in the far northeast of the country.