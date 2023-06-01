13 members of same family die in Namibia after eating toxic porridge, reports say
Thirteen members of the same family have died in Namibia after eating porridge that authorities believe became toxic when it was mixed with a fermented substance left over from a homemade alcoholic beverage, the state broadcaster has reported.
The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation said another four people are in a critical condition in the hospital.
NBC, quoting the Namibian health ministry, said at least 20 people consumed the “poisonous or toxic” porridge after it was mixed with sediment from a homemade beer.
The victims ranged in age from 2 to 33, NBC said.
READ MORE:
* Boy, 11, says he thought he would die after US police officer shot him
* At least 10 dead, 55 injured as bus of Hindu pilgrims falls into gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir
* After an Australian hoarder died, cleaners found a mummified body in his house
The incident happened in the Kavango East region in the far northeast of the country.
AP