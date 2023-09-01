How early humans nearly became extinct

Scientists in South Africa unveil the first evidence that early humans co-existed with a small-brained human-like species thought to have been extinct in Africa at the time.

Early humans nearly went extinct after 99% of the world’s population was wiped out, a study has found.

The near eradication of humankind occurred around 900,000 years ago, research suggests, which saw fewer than 1300 early humans alive for almost 120,000 years.

It is thought the dramatic loss of life and subsequent cull of genetic diversity was a result of changing climate, with cooling oceans and prolonged glaciation periods.

An international team of scientists developed a genetic analysis technique called FitCoal which infers historical genetic events based on the genomes of living people.

More than 3000 individuals gave DNA for the study, with some from Africa and others from outside Africa, which was the centre of hominin life for most of the last million years.

The technique reveals that for more than 100,000 years ancient human ancestors, a species called Homo heidelbergensis - which would go on to later form Homo sapiens, Denisovans and Neanderthals - was on the brink of extinction.

Two-thirds of genetic diversity is thought to have been lost when 98.7% of the population died out, leaving just 1280 breeding individuals on Earth.

The findings, published in the journal Science, align with the fossil record which has long had a dearth of evidence from this lean period of early human history.

None A species known as Homo heidelbergensis evolved to form Homo sapiens, Denisovans and Neanderthals.

Human genetic diversity ‘completely reshaped’

“Our findings indicate that the severe bottleneck brought the ancestral human population close to extinction and completely reshaped present-day human genetic diversity,” the study authors say.

They add that although data suggest the population numbered 1280 breeding people, the true number likely fluctuated up and down with natural variations which “might have further increased the extinction risk for our ancestors during the bottleneck”.

The need for survival and reproduction likely increased the level of inbreeding over this 117,000-year stretch, the scientists say, which left just a third of the original genetic diversity.

“These findings are just the start. Future goals with this knowledge aim to paint a more complete picture of human evolution during this Early to Middle Pleistocene transition period, which will in turn continue to unravel the mystery that is early human ancestry and evolution,” said senior author Dr Li Haipeng, a theoretical population geneticist and computational biologist at Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The study suggests climate cooling was to blame for the dramatic decrease in population, but other experts disagree.

Nick Ashton and Dr Chris Stringer, both of the Natural History Museum, said it is “unlikely” that the cause of the bottleneck was a major environmental event, such as severe global cooling.

“Nevertheless, the provocative study of Hu et al. brings the vulnerability of early human populations into focus, with the implication that our evolutionary lineage was nearly eradicated,” they add in a perspective piece, also published in Science.