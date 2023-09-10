Kiwi in Marrakech describes moment powerful earthquake struck ancient city

The pink-walled maze of narrow laneways in Marrakech scattered with rubble following a large earthquake.

A Kiwi hotelier in Morocco says she’s just glad that her staff and guests are safe after a 6.8 magnitude quake struck, causing devastation and killing more than 2000 people.

Christchurch’s Nicky Burmester purchased a traditional riad hotel in the Medina of Marrakech in 2016 after “falling in love with the souks, snake charmers, vibrancy and warmth of the people”.

She said her hotel was fully booked when the quake struck on Friday (local time), causing the building to “shake and roll”.

Burmester said guests remained calm and got under doorways. Outside, people were running through the streets of the ancient part of Marrakech.

As fears of aftershocks remain, residents have fled their homes and have been sleeping outside, Burmester said.

She said there had been widespread devastation, with rubble visible everywhere, but she was warmed to see pottery shops that hadn’t seemed to suffer any damage.

Parts of Marrakech were without power after the quakes brought down power lines.

“It’s pitch dark outside my house which is a scary concept, but inside it’s working,” Burmester said.

Despite being in the ancient city, her hotel remains intact.

“It’s amazing how strong it is. I’m just really happy my staff are all safe.”

The morning after the earthquake, Burmester and her partner decided to go into the city and help shovel rubble from the streets.

“We just thought we’d make sure people were okay and try to help and educate.”

The possibility of an aftershock and the waiting had left her with an eerie feeling, she said.

Nicky Burmester/Supplied Nicky Burmester's hotel in Marrakech was fully booked with guests when a powerful quake struck.

Meanwhile, locals were returning to their daily lives.

“It’s the Moroccan spirit to get back to business. The shops are open, and they’re trying to get on because it’s their livelihood, but people have lost their lives.”

The magnitude-6.8 quake was the hardest to hit Morocco in 120 years, and it toppled buildings and walls in ancient cities made from stone and masonry that was not designed to withstand quakes.

The Moroccan military and emergency services mobilised aid efforts to the areas hit by damages, but roads leading to the mountain region around the epicentre were jammed with vehicles and blocked with collapsed rocks, slowing rescue efforts.