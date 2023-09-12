Moroccans with shovels and bulldozers dig through rubble but hope for survivors dwindles after quake

Survivors with shovels worked alongside bulldozers on Monday to dig through remote Moroccan villages flattened by a monstrous earthquake, as hope dwindled of finding people alive under wood-and-dirt homes that pancaked into rubble and rescuers overseas waited for Morocco to let them help.

More than 2400 were killed when the quake struck late Friday – the strongest in the North African country in more than a century.

A French aid group that specialises in locating people trapped under debris said it is withdrawing an offer to send a nine-person search-and-rescue team after waiting without success for a green light from Morocco to deploy. Rescuers Without Borders' founder, Arnaud Fraisse, told The Associated Press that "our role is not to find bodies”.

Because homes in quake-hit areas were often made of mud bricks with roofs of wood, stone and clay, he said, the hope of finding survivors at this point is slim.

“When all of that collapses, you don’t have much chance of surviving, because there are no air pockets,” Fraisse said – a contrast to places where buildings are made of concrete or other strong materials. “People are generally suffocated by the dust."

Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP People inspect the damage caused by the earthquake in the village of Tafeghaghte, near Marrakech.

Moroccan officials have so far accepted government-offered aid from just four countries – Spain, Qatar, Britain and the United Arab Emirates. Morocco’s Interior Ministry says officials want to avoid a lack of coordination that “would be counterproductive”.

The United Nations estimates that 300,000 people were affected by Friday night’s magnitude 6.8 quake, made more dangerous by its relatively shallow depth.

Most of the destruction and deaths were in Al Haouz province in the High Atlas Mountains, where homes folded in on themselves and steep and winding roads became clogged with rubble. Residents sometimes cleared away rocks themselves.

In the remote impoverished settlement of Tafeghaghte, villagers estimated that more than half of the 160 inhabitants were killed. People worked quickly to clear dead bodies, but a foul stench filled the air Monday from what residents said were dead cattle. Most buildings had disintegrated.

Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP A man walks past rubble caused by the earthquake in the village of Tafeghaghte.

“It’s a catastrophe,’’ said survivor Salah Ancheu. “We don’t know what the future is. The aid remains insufficient."

Army units deployed Monday along a paved road leading from Amizmiz to remoter mountain villages. State news agency MAP reported that bulldozers and other equipment are being used to clear routes.

Tourists and residents lined up to give blood. In some villages, people wept as boys and helmet-clad police carried the dead through streets. Khadija Fairouje’s face was puffy from crying as she joined relatives and neighbors hauling possessions down rock-strewn streets.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 and hit at 11.11pm on Friday, the USGS said. A total of 2497 people were confirmed dead and at least 2476 others were injured, the Interior Ministry reported.

Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP A donkey stands inside a building damaged by the earthquake in the village of Tafeghaghte.

Aftershocks have since hit the zone, rattling nerves in areas where damage has left buildings unstable.

Morocco’s deadliest quake was a magnitude 5.8 temblor in 1960 that struck near the city of Agadir, killing at least 12,000. It prompted Morocco to change construction rules, but many buildings, especially rural homes, are not built to withstand such tremors.

Flags were lowered across Morocco, as King Mohammed VI ordered three days of national mourning starting Sunday. But there was little time for mourning as survivors tried to salvage anything from damaged homes.