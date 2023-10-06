Wild animals find humans scarier than lions, research finds

Humans are scarier than lions to wild animals, research has found.

Lions are no longer king of the savanna after biologists found that large mammals in the wild are far more scared of humans.

Experts placed video recorders and speakers at watering holes in the Kruger National Park, in South Africa, and played sounds such as human voices, gunshots, lion roars, and barking dogs to gauge the reaction of wildlife.

They found that even large mammals, such as elephants, leopards, hyenas, rhinos and giraffes, were far more likely to flee from the sound of humans than lions.

Nearly 95% of species ran away from human sounds more quickly, with some even abandoning prey they had caught in their hurry to vacate the area.

Wildlife were twice as likely to bolt at the sound of a human voices and abandoned waterholes in 40% faster time, biologists from Western University in Ontario, Canada, found.

Experts said the study was worrying because it was clear that even harmless humans, such as gamekeepers or tourists, were viewed as threatening by mammals.

They believe that humans have become a “super predator” eclipsing even the most deadly wild animals.

“They are scared to death of humans, way more than any other predator” said Liana Zanette, professor of biology.

“Just having us out there on that landscape is enough of a danger signal that they respond really strongly.”

Zanette added: “We usually think about the top of the food chain being large carnivore predators.

“But wildlife worldwide fear the human ‘super predator’ far more than each system’s non-human apex predator, like lions, leopards, wolves, cougars, bears and dogs.

123rf Large mammals, such as elephants, leopards, hyenas, rhinos and giraffes,are far more likely to flee from the sound of humans than lions.

“The very substantial fear of humans demonstrated here can be expected to have dramatic ecological consequences, because other new research has established that fear itself can reduce wildlife numbers.”

Previous global surveys have shown that humans kill prey at much higher rates than other predators.

The park is home to one of the world’s largest remaining lion populations and hunting is strictly prohibited.

But even though humans are no longer a threat to animals living in the park, species remain afraid.

For the study, biologists deployed hidden camera systems that were triggered by an animal passing within 30 feet.

They filmed responses to humans speaking calmly in locally-used languages such as Afrikaans, as well as lions snarling and growling, hunting sounds and non-threatening bird calls.

Warren Little/Getty Images Humans are seen as a “super predator” to wild animals.

The results showed that human voices had a more fear-inducing effect than gunshots.

The team concluded that “fear of humans significantly exceeded the fear of lions throughout the savanna mammal community”.

Michael Clinchy, also a conservation biologist at the university, said: “Normally, if you’re a mammal the thing that actually ends your life is going to be a predator, and the bigger you are, the bigger the predator that finishes you off.

“Lions are the biggest group-hunting land predator on the planet, and thus ought to be the scariest.

“But the fear of humans is ingrained and pervasive, so this is something that we need to start thinking about seriously for conservation purposes.”

The team is now investigating whether their custom sound systems can be used to deliberately steer endangered species such as the southern white rhino away from known poaching areas in South Africa.

The research was published in the journal Current Biology.