Grand jury won't indict two US police officers who shot black man in Ohio

A still image from a Columbus Police Department body camera video before officers shot Kareem Ali Nadir Jones.

Two police officers who shot and killed a black man in the capital city of the US state of Ohio last year won't face criminal charges.

The Columbus Dispatch reported a Franklin County jury has declined to indict officers Samuel James and Marc Johnson. Authorities say they shot 30-year-old Kareem Ali Nadir Jones on July 7, 2017, in Columbus. He died of his wounds three days later.

Police said Jones can be seen on body camera video reaching for a gun in his waistband before he was shot. His sister said she thinks Jones was trying to toss the gun.

The grand jury reached its decision on Friday (Saturday NZ Time). Police will conduct an internal review to determine whether the officers followed department policy.

Jones' family has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the officers.

 - AP

