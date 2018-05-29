Rescuers seeking one man still missing after flash flooding in US town

One man remained missing after flash flooding tore down historic Main Street in Ellicott City, in the US state of Maryland, and left a community heartbroken at seeing severe damage less than two years after another devastating flood.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said on Monday morning (Tuesday NZ Time) that his priorities are finding the missing man and assessing the condition of buildings that house shops, restaurants and families.

"We're certainly making every effort to locate that individual," he said.

AP Eddison Alexander Hermond, who police say went missing during the flooding in historic Ellicott City, Maryland.

Howard County police identified him as 39-year-old Eddison Hermond of Severn.

READ MORE: 'A scene from a disaster movie' as flash flood hits town

LIBBY SOLOMON/AP Cars were washed down Main Street as flash floodwaters tore through Ellicott City, Maryland.

Hermond was reported missing to police about 12.30am on Monday (4.30pm NZT), but has not been seen since about 5.20pm at the height of the flooding, when raging, brown waters ripped through the town.

The area remained blocked off on Monday (Tuesday NZT), even to residents and business owners, as Kittleman surveyed the debris.

"If you look at the devastation and the damage, I would certainly say it's worse than 2016," he said. "We've had areas that were not even damaged at all two years ago terribly damaged this time."

At a news conference on Sunday night (Monday NZT), Kittleman and Governor Larry Hogan vowed to help people rebuild their lives again.

"We will be there for them as we were in 2016," Kittleman said.

Hogan promised "every bit of assistance we possibly can."

DAVID MCFADDEN/AP Residents gather by a bridge to look at cars left crumpled in one of the tributaries of the Patapsco River that burst its banks as it channeled through historic Main Street in Ellicott City, Maryland.

"They say this is a once every 1000-year flood and we've had two of them in two years," Hogan said.

The flooding swept away parked cars in the city, which sits along the west bank of the Patapsco River, about 20 kilometres south-west of Baltimore.

Jessica Ur, a server at Pure Wine Cafe on the city's Main Street, told The Baltimore Sun that she watched as gushing waters swept three or four parked cars down the street.

LIBBY SOLOMON/AP Rescue personnel walk along Main Street in Ellicott City, after roaring flash floods struck the Maryland town for the second time in two years.

"It's significantly higher than it was before," she told the newspaper, comparing the floodwaters to those of 2016.

Mike Muccilli, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia, said it was too early to make comparisons between the two floods. But he said both were devastating. In the July 2016 storm, Ellicott City received 170mm of rain over a two- to three-hour period. On Sunday (Monday NZT), the community received nearly 200mm of rain over a six-hour period, but most of it fell during an intense, three-hour period, Muccilli said.

"In a normal heavy rain event, you wouldn't see this amount of flooding, where you see cars floating down the road," Muccilli said. "This was a true flash flood."

LIBBY SOLOMON/AP A damaged vehicle swept away by floodwaters was stopped by a utility pole in Ellicott City, Maryland.

Some people reported hearing a blaring alarm during the flooding. Others said they gathered in the second story of a building and anxiously watched the seething waters. One sight during the flood: a handmade, white flag hung from an upper story of a Main Street building bearing the letters SOS.

"If you are trapped, we are coming," the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services tweeted at one point.

Ellicott City has been rebuilding since the 2016 flooding damaged and destroyed businesses. Local officials recently said 96 per cent of the businesses were back in operation and more than 20 new businesses had again opened in the Main Street area. Just two weeks ago, Hogan announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had awarded the state and county more than US$1 million (NZ$1.45 million) to pay for projects aimed at reducing the flood risk in areas around Main Street.

DAVID MCFADDEN/AP Water moves past a car swept into the riverbank and smashed by a fallen tree, just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Maryland.

Some are already asking whether enough was done after the last flood to prevent a similar catastrophe. Hogan said temporary improvements were in place and more things were in the works to reduce the community's vulnerabilities. But he said big changes take time, and no one expected such a huge flood so soon after 2016.

DAVID MCFADDEN/AP A car that was swept into the riverbank rests in deep mud and sediment after flash flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland.

DAVID MCFADDEN/AP Destroyed chunks of roadway rest after being washed into a riverbed in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Maryland.

- AP