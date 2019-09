Pioneering US Sikh police officer slain while making traffic stop

In this 2015, photo Sandeep Dhaliwal gets a blue ribbon pinned to him during a vigil at the Chevron station in Houston.

A US sheriff's deputy described as "a trailblazer" because he was the first Sikh deputy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office when he joined the force 10 years ago, was shot and killed while making a traffic stop near Houston.

Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, was pronounced dead at Memorial Hermann Hospital after the 12:45 pm shooting in a residential cul-de-sac 29 kilometres northwest of Houston, Texas.

Dhaliwal had stopped a vehicle with two people inside when one of the occupants was able to leave the vehicle, approach the deputy from behind and shoot him at least twice - "basically just shot him in a very ruthless, cold-blooded way," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP Authorities escort the body of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

Robert Solis, 47, of Houston, was charged with capital murder in the slaying. He was being held without bond in the Harris County Jail.

READ MORE:

* 'I shot an innocent man,' says former US officer on trial for murder

* Two Muslim men say American Airlines profiled them

* Pregnant teenager testified in slaying. Weeks later, she's gunned down

* US man charged in 31-year-old cold case murder

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP Robert Solis has been charged with capital murder.

Gonzalez's predecessor as sheriff, Adrian Garcia, implemented a religious accommodation policy that allowed Dhaliwal to wear the traditional turban and beard of the Sikh religion.

Dhaliwal's dashboard camera captured video showing Dhaliwal speaking with the driver in what appeared to be a conversational tone with "no combat, no arguing," Mike Lee from the sheriff's office said.

The driver's door was opened at one point, and Dhaliwal shut it as the driver remained in the vehicle.

Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, centre, grieves with Deputies Dixon and Seibert.

When Dhaliwal turned to walk back to his patrol car, the driver steps from the car "almost immediately running with a gun already out," Lee said.

The driver shot the deputy from behind, hitting him in the back of the head. The driver got back in his car and drove away.

A deputy a short time later found and arrested a nervous man matching the description of the driver in a business at a nearby strip shopping centre, Lee said.

Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP Mourners gather outside Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

Gonzalez recounted how Dhaliwal worked with United Sikhs, an international nonprofit, non-governmental, humanitarian relief, human development and advocacy organisation affiliated with the United Nations.

Dhaliwal worked with the nonprofit to organise the donation of supplies for first responders after Hurricane Harvey devastated the US.

He also went to Puerto Rico to help with relief after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP) Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalezs paused as he was speaking outside a hospital, announcing the identity of the slain Harris County Sheriff's office deputy as Sandeep Dhaliwal.

"He was a hero," Gonzalez said. "Deputy Dhaliwal was a trailblazer."

Dhaliwal was the father of three children.

"There are no words to speak to how heartbroken we are, how devastated," the sheriff said.

Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP Law enforcement officers escort the body of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal is the second Texas deputy to die while making a traffic stop this year.

El Paso County Deputy Peter Herrera was fatally shot during a March traffic stop in San Elizario, about 40 kilometres southeast of El Paso.

Both occupants of the car were charged with capital murder and await trial.

Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP Law enforcement officers and others mourn.