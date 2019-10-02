US man 'killed 6-year-old son during exorcism'

Pablo Martinez, 31, allegedly held the boy's head under a running hot water tap in an exorcism attempt. (File photo)

A US man who told authorities he tried to exorcise a demon from his six-year-old son by running scalding tap water into his mouth is facing a murder charge.

Pablo Martinez, 31, allegedly held the boy's head under a running hot water tap, a complaint filed with authorities by the FBI said.

On Thursday, Pascua Yaqui police went to a home on the Pascua Yaqui Reservation in Arizona in response to a call about a child with burns.

When investigators arrived at the home, Martinez and the boy's adoptive mother Romelia Martinez were outside and Pablo Martinez raised his hands in the air, saying "I did it," the documents said.

Upon entering the home, they found the boy naked, propped up on a pillow and apparently not breathing.

He was wrapped in a towel and taken by ambulance to Banner-University Medical Center. He had burns over about 15 per cent of his body, which authorities observed to his forearms, elbows and head, the documents said.

The boy, who name was not released, was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Martinez later told investigators he noticed the week prior that the boy had a demon inside of him, according to the complaint. Romelia Martinez also told authorities that the boy was "acting demonic," the complaint said.

Romelia Martinez told police and FBI investigators that her husband was bathing the boy and another child when she heard gurgling, went in the bathroom and saw the father holding the boy under the tub's hot tap.

She also told investigators she screamed at her husband to stop, called a pastor and emergency services and that her husband tried to perform CPR on the boy and poured cold water on him, the documents said.

Pablo Martinez told authorities he had seen "a demon inside" the boy and was determined to get it out, the documents said.

When the boy had an "unnatural fit of rage," Martinez held his head under the bathtub tap so that hot water was pouring into the boy's mouth.

Martinez estimated the boy's head was under the hot tap for 5 to 10 minutes.

- Shaq Davis/The Arizona Daily Star, and AP