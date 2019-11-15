Cows cast away by Hurricane Dorian found alive on island

When Dorian generated a "mini tsunami'', it washed the cows away (file photo).

A trio of castaway cows has been discovered on North Carolina's Outer Banks in the US, where they apparently washed up after swimming to escape Hurricane Dorian's storm surge.

Cape Lookout National Seashore officials think the stranded cows swam up to 8km during the September storm before being found near Cape Lookout this month.

The cows belong to a herd that roams freely on Cedar Island, across the sound.

When Dorian generated a 2 metre "mini tsunami'', it washed them and dozens of other animals away, including 28 wild horses that died.

Seashore spokesman BG Horvat told McClatchy news group the cows are grazing peacefully after a harrowing feat of survival, but they need to go home.

He thinks they'll have to be sedated for the boat trip.