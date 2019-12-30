Two US parishioners shot and killed Texas church gunman

Witness John Richardson, describes the fatal Texas church shooting in which two parishioners shot and killed a gunman.

US congregants shot and killed a man who opened fire in a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, killing the attacker, police said.

Witness John Richardson escorted his wife Diana in out of the church after the shooting where they had been inside attending the service.

Speaking with media outside the church, he said he supported parishioners taking guns to church and had forgiveness for all involved.

AP Two parishioners shot a gunman dead after he opened fire in the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.

"Well, the only problem is that we have to understand that evil is everywhere and that no matter of preaching or teaching, if evil is going to try to do something horrible, evil is going to do something horrible. That's all it is. All you can do is do your best to stop evil from happening to more people. That's all you can do. And you have to go on.

"And we have to understand that this poor man, I don't know what his mental state was, but my heart goes out to his family because they have to live with this.

"I know he took some lives... But we have to remember, he's a creature of God also, just like we are. I don't have any hate for this person. I can't. We can't have hate for these people. We can't have hate for anybody."

AP A police officer stands near the scene after a US church shooting.

A person shot by the suspect also died and a second parishioner has life-threatening injuries following the attack at the West Freeway Church of Christ, White Settlement Police Department Chief JP Bevering said.

The assailant fired once before the "heroic actions" of the congregants retaliated to cut his assault short, Bevering said.

"Unfortunately, this country has seen so many of these that we've actually gotten used to it at this point. And it's tragic and it's a terrible situation, especially during the holiday season," Jeoff Williams, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at the news conference.

"I would like to point out that we have a couple of heroic parishioners who stopped short of just anything that you can even imagine, saved countless lives, and our hearts are going out to them and their families as well."

Authorities have released scant details about the victims, the shooter and what led to the attack.

AP Authorities continue to work the scene of a fatal US shooting where multiple people were shot at a church in White Settlement, Texas.

An elder at the church told the New York Times that one of those killed was a security guard who responded to the shooter, calling him a dear friend.

"He was trying to do what he needed to do to protect the rest of us,'' said the elder, Mike Tinius.

"It's extremely upsetting to see anyone committing violence,'' he added.

Tinius said he didn't know the gunman and that the shooting appeared to be random.

A woman who answered the phone at the West Freeway Church of Christ told the AP she could not answer any questions and said she was told to direct inquiries to authorities.

WFAA, a Dallas-based TV station, reported that the church live-streamed the service on YouTube and that the video showed a man wearing a long coat produce a rifle or a shotgun which he fired twice before someone shot back. Some members of the congregation ducked behind pews while others with handguns rushed the gunman, WFAA said. It said church members can be heard screaming and crying. The AP hasn't seen the video, which is marked as private on the video-sharing website.

AP US authorities work the scene of a fatal shooting in Texas where multiple people were shot at a church on Sunday.

Two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene, a spokesperson for the ambulance service said.

Governor Greg Abbott asked the state to pray for the victims, their loved ones and the White Settlement community.

"Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life," Abbott said in a tweeted statement.

It is not the first deadly shooting to take place at a church in Texas. In November 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire on the congregation at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing more than two dozen worshippers, before taking his own life.

White Settlement is about 12 kilometres west of Fort Worth.