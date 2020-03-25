Donald Trump wants US reopened by Easter, despite biggest jump in coronavirus deaths

It’s not a view, however, that has been shared by health experts.

The US saw its biggest jump yet in the death toll from coronavirus, with more than 660 American deaths now attributed to the virus.

But US President Donald Trump has pressed his case for a reopening of the nation's economy within a few weeks despite the World Health Organisation warning the US could become the epicentre of the pandemic.

"I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter," he said during a Fox News virtual town hall. Easter is just over two weeks away on April 12.

ALEX BRANDON/AP US President Donald Trump says: "I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has warned that being too hasty to ease the limits on travel, socialising and working together would cost lives.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: All the celebrities who've tested positive for the virus

* Donald Trump intends to reopen US in weeks despite health experts' warnings

* World Health Organisation warns lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus

* Coronavirus update: Iran cases top 20,000; New York City shuts down

"If you ask the American people to choose between public health and the economy, then it's no contest," he said on Tuesday.

"No American is going to say accelerate the economy at the cost of human life," he said at a convention centre in Manhattan that is being converted into a 1000-bed temporary hospital.

New York is the worst hit by the outbreak, which has infected more than 50,000 people in the US and killed at least 660.

MARK LENNIHAN/AP A nearly empty Times Square, which is usually very crowded on a weekday morning.

And as scientists warned the worst is yet to come - with hospital systems tested beyond their capacity and health workers sidelined by exposure - Trump addressed the nation, saying he was beginning "to see the light at the end of the tunnel".

Trump's comments came even as White House officials urged people who have left New York City amid the outbreak to self-quarantine for 14 days after their departure, owing to the widespread rate of infection in the metro area.

Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction - staying home from work and isolating themselves - the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system, as it has in parts of Italy, leading to many more deaths. While the worst outbreaks are concentrated in certain parts of the country, such as New York, experts warn that the highly infectious disease is certain to spread.

The US is now more than a week into an unprecedented 15-day effort to encourage all Americans to drastically scale back their public activities.

The guidelines, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are voluntary, but many state and local leaders have issued mandatory restrictions in line with, or even tighter than, those issued by the CDC.

- AAP and AP