Coronavirus turns New York from bustling metropolis to open-air museum

The city that never sleeps has gone into a coma. A self-induced shutdown in order to survive.

Midtown Manhattan – so dynamic, so alive just a few weeks ago – is all but abandoned. Deserted theatres. Deserted bagel shops. Deserted dive bars. Yellow cabs waiting in line for passengers who don't show. Subways running, their carriages empty.

In the days before the coronavirus, strolling down Broadway felt like swimming through a sea of people. Now it feels like wandering around an open-air museum or a forsaken movie set.

The lights of Times Square are on but everyone's at home - ordered to stay inside unless absolutely necessary.

Those without a home are still on the streets and appear increasingly desperate for help. A homeless man at Pennsylvania Station pleads with a woman to throw a dollar onto the ground so he can eat and she can keep her distance.

JOHN MINCHILLO/AP A police officer walks across an empty Seventh Avenue in a sparsely populated Times Square in New York.

"Empty streets are starving the homeless," reads a sign sticky-taped to a lamppost near the station. "They won't receive a $1200 relief check. Give generously to NYC panhandlers."

There's a new edge to the place. Those who are out avoid eye contact. Strangers aren't just strangers anymore, but possible carriers of disease.

Outside the shuttered Winter Garden theatre, fundamentalist preacher Brian Kelly is giving a sermon that heightens the end-times atmosphere.

"The only way to be saved from Hell is the Lord Jesus Christ," he bellows into a microphone for his congregation of two.

MATTHEW KNOTT/SYDNEY MORNING HERALD Outside the shuttered Winter Garden theatre, fundamentalist preacher Brian Kelly, right, delivers another sermon.

Electronic billboards that once flashed whimsical quotes and factoids about the city now instruct you to wash your hands and to stay at least two metres away from each other.

At Ellen's Stardust Diner, a showtunes restaurant on 51st Street, the waiters should be singing on the table-tops and the kitchen staff churning out burgers and salted caramel shakes. They're not.

At the Museum of Modern Art, visitors should be packed against each other, trying to catch a glimpse of that Warhol or Pollock hanging on the wall. They're not.

At Mood Fabrics, aspiring fashion designers should be rummaging through rolls of chiffon and crepe. But they're not.

At the Javits Centre, overlooking the Hudson River, thousands of lighting designers and architects should be gathering for their annual trade show. Instead, the conference facility has been converted into a 1000-bed makeshift hospital to ease the burden on the city's healthcare system.

Life is full of unexpected turns - just ask Hillary Clinton, who booked the venue for her planned 2016 election night victory party.

MATTHEW KNOTT/SYDNEY MORNING HERALD Electronic billboards repeat the Covid-19 message in New York, one of the worst-hit cities in the United States.

With almost 9 million residents, New York is America's most populous and most densely-populated city. This helps explain why it has become the country's coronavirus capital, with almost 26,000 confirmed cases and 366 deaths at last count. Each day the numbers jump upwards.

"Our closeness makes us vulnerable, that spatial closeness makes us vulnerable," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said this week. "But it's true that your greatest weakness is also your greatest strength. And our closeness is what makes us who we are."

Winter has just given way to spring here, allowing people to venture outside without a scarf and coat for the first time in months.

Central Park, the pumping lungs of the metropolis, is still full of joggers, cyclists, dog walkers and picnickers – more distant from each other than before, but still seeking refuge and connection in a public space.

It's a reminder of life before the pandemic hit. And a preview of what is to come when this period of hibernation ends and the glorious helter-skelter of big city life returns.