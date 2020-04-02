Coronavirus: 24-year-old US woman dies from virus, her siblings, father test positive

A 24-year-old woman in the US who was worried about everyone's safety during the coronavirus pandemic has died.

Silvia Deyanira Meléndez is believed to have died from complications linked to the virus.

She was considered vulnerable due to her existing medical conditions, including diabetes, and a recent heart surgery.

GoFundMe Silvia Deyanira Meléndez, 24, is believed to have died from complications linked to coronavirus.

Her sister-in-law told BuzzFeed News prior to her death she was sending her news articles about the virus and encouraging her to be safe.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Young Brit with no pre-exisiting conditons dies

* People trapped at home with loved ones' bodies amid Italy's coronavirus lockdown

* One Wuhan family's story encapsulates life amid outbreak

"At the end of the day she just wanted anybody to be safe, whether that's her family or not," Angelica Macias said.

She became unwell at the beginning of March and within days her health deteriorated dramatically.

The media outlet reported she was suffering from migraines and vomiting, but it wasn't clear if she had been tested for the virus. She died in hospital a week after being admitted.

Five others in her household, including her father and siblings, had also contracted the virus.

Meléndez's father said when his daughter was home she was "coughing constantly" and a test for his son had also returned a positive result, though he was now recovering.

Meléndez' was described as being a helper and prankster, who was also giving and intuitive, BuzzFeed News reported.

"I would describe Sylvia as honestly a true angel on earth, and there's not many people – there's actually no other person that I would say that about but Silvia," her friend Acacia Probert said.

Due to restrictions around gatherings in the United States, the family wasn't able to hold a traditional funeral for the 24-year-old. Instead, a video service was being organised.