Coronavirus: Trump upbeat as New York reports first drop in deaths

"Maybe that's a good sign," Trump said of the decrease in New York deaths from the virus.

US President Donald Trump says he's hopeful the country is seeing a possible levelling off of coronavirus in hard-hit areas.

New York State reported 594 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday (Monday NZT), fewer than the 630 it reported on Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his daily news briefing.

The state has had 4159 fatalities so far.

New Jersey, which has the second-highest number of US cases, reported a slowdown in the death rate: Fatalities rose by 71 on Sunday, compared with 200 the day before. It also reported fewer new cases, 3381, for a total of 37,505. Total deaths were 917.

Cuomo said it was too early to say if the outbreak had reached a peak in New York - the centre of the nation's outbreak.

"You could argue that you are seeing a plateauing," he told reporters in Albany.

"Next week they will tell you whether we are on a plateau or is it just a blip," he said, referring to statisticians.

Cuomo noted that New York deaths had levelled off for three days after dramatic rises - and Sunday marked the first drop. The toll on Friday was 562.

New hospitalisations dropped to 574 on Sunday from 1095, Cuomo said. He said 74 per cent of those hospitalised had been discharged.

Despite the more hopeful statistics, Cuomo said that New York's health system remained under severe strain, with some hospitals "down to two or three ventilators."

He said New Yorkers must continue to stay home and practice social distancing, especially the elderly and those with underlying health issues, groups that have died in the greatest numbers.

"It's an effective killer," he said. "People who are very vulnerable must stay isolated and protected."

The state had a total of about 122,000 positive cases. New York City has 67,551 cases, up 4245 in a day.