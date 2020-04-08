Coronavirus: US driver who bemoaned sick passengers on his bus dies of Covid-19

US bus driver Jason Hargrove made this expletive-laden plea for people to cover their mouths when coughing just days before he died from Covid-19.

A US bus driver who complained about the dangers of coronavirus and urged people to cover their mouth when coughing has died after catching the virus

Jason Hargrove warned passengers not to venture out into public and start coughing and sneezing in an eight minute Facebook video post on March 21.

Hargrove said the coronavirus situation "is for real," adding that "we're out here, as public workers, doing our job trying to make an honest living to take care of our families."

In his post, Hargrove complained that a woman in her late 50s coughed several times on his Detroit bus without covering her mouth in the midst of the pandemic.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: 'The pain was unbearable' - elderly woman describes symptoms of Covid-19

* Coronavirus: How New Zealand's level 4 Covid-19 lockdown might end

* Coronavirus 'could become seasonal' - US health chief

JASON DJINFINITI HARGROVE/FACEBOOK US bus driver Jason Hargrove died of the virus 11 days after his Facebook post.

"That lets me know, that some folks don't care," he said.

Hargrove started feeling sick a few days later and died of the virus 11 days after his Facebook post.

His family said it wasn't clear how the father of six caught the virus, but recalled how wound up he was following the coughing incident on his bus.

"When he came home, he was so distressed, he got out of the clothes -- it bothered him so bad," Desha Johnson-Hargrove told ABC News after her husband's death.

"He talked about it. He just kept saying, 'Baby, I'm so mad.' And I just kept trying to calm him down. And I'm just like, 'It's going to be okay.'

Johnson-Hargrove echoed her late husband's message and pleaded for people to stay home.

"I am begging you. Do not let my husband's death be in vain.

"I promise you, you do not want to be the person sitting right here right now trying to make funeral arrangements for your loved."

African-American communities hit hard by coronavirus

Black Americans are overwhelmingly dying of coronavirus at much higher rates compared to other Americans in some major cities, but most federal officials and states are not keeping track or releasing racial data on coronavirus victims, raising concerns about care for the nation's most vulnerable populations.

With coronavirus cases and related deaths soaring in cities with significant black populations, including New Orleans, Detroit and New York, civil rights groups, Democratic lawmakers and the White House have all called on federal health officials to release racial data to ensure resources and information are reaching every community affected by the outbreak.

US President Donald Trump and Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a White House briefing Wednesday (NZT) that African Americans were being hit hard by the coronavirus, representing a "tremendous challenge" for the nation, according to the president.

"We want to find the reason to it," Trump said, adding that national data on race and coronavirus cases should be available later this week.

Fauci said existing health disparities have made the outbreak worse for the African American community.

"So we are very concerned about that. It is very sad. There is nothing we can do about it right now except to give them the best possible care to avoid complications," Fauci said.

African Americans may be vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus because many tend to suffer from underlying health conditions, including asthma and diabetes.

But advocates are also worried that minorities in the US aren't receiving adequate information about the illness, or access to testing.

- with USA TODAY