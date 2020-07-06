Coronavirus: As infections surge in the US, people are reportedly throwing 'Covid parties'

Tubers pictured floating the Comal River despite a spike in Covid-19 cases in Texas. File photo taken on June 25.

As coronavirus infection numbers continue to climb in America, officials have expressed their horror over reports of university students throwing “Covid parties”.

More than 2.88 million confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in the US alone, with 129,900 deaths, data from Johns Hopkins University shows.

The US has recently seen infection numbers rise rapidly across many of its states. Texas and Florida have been hit hard by the disease, with both states reporting record-breaking daily case numbers.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler told CNN that if they didn’t change the trajectory soon, then they were “within two weeks of having our hospitals overrun”.

Despite the grim reality many states are facing, reports have arisen of university students making a mockery of the situation.

Tuscaloosa City Councillor Sonya McKinstry told ABC News that students have been throwing "Covid parties" to intentionally infect each other.

"They put money in a pot and they try to get Covid. Whoever gets Covid first gets the pot. It makes no sense," she said. "They're intentionally doing it."

Wilfredo Lee/AP Lines of cars wait at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in Miami on July 5.

"It makes me mad as hell that we're constantly trying to do everything we can to slow the spread, while they're just having a damn party trying to spread it," NBC News reported McKinstry saying.

In a meeting with the Tuscaloosa City Council, fire chief Randy Smith said that they had thought the parties were just rumours at first.

"We did some research. Not only do the doctors' offices confirm it but the state confirmed they also had the same information," he said.

The state’s public health department told NBC News that it had not been able to confirm the coronavirus parties. But said anyone violating health order faced fines and a misdemeanour charge.

While the University of Alabama tweeted that it was continuing to follow up on any information received.

In the first four days of July alone, 15 US states had reported an increase in new cases of Covid-19.

On Monday (NZ time), 13 US states reported new highs in their seven-day case averages, the Washington Post reported.

South Carolina, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and California also reported record numbers of current Covid-19 hospitalisations.

John Minchillo/AP Revelers enjoy the beach at Coney Island, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Similar to Austin’s mayor, Houston’s mayor has also echoed concerns about medical staffing shortages as demand for ICU beds increases exponentially.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week that the virus was spreading too rapidly and too broadly for the US to bring it under control.

“We’re not in the situation of New Zealand or Singapore or Korea where a new case is rapidly identified and all the contacts are traced and people are isolated who are sick and people who are exposed are quarantined, and they can keep things under control,” she said in an interview last week.

Speaking about the recent surge in cases, Schuchat said that it was “really the beginning”, and there was still a long way to go.

The sheer size of the US and how the virus was spreading to different parts of the country at different times, complicated the public response when compared with other countries.

“What we have in the United States, it’s hard to describe because it’s so many different outbreaks,” she said in a Q+A for The Journal of the American Medical Association.