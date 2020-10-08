Window cleaners rescued from snapped scaffolding dangling 60 metres off the ground in New York City

Two people were rescued from a multi-storey building in New York City after their scaffolding partially collapsed.

Two window cleaners are lucky to be alive after their scaffolding partially broke and they were left dangling outside the 26th floor of high-rise building in New York City.

Photos of the daring rescue have emerged, showing the workers clinging to the scaffolding that had fallen so far down the building, it was almost vertical.

The incident occurred at the multi-storey Brookfield Place complex in Manhattan, which is near Rockefeller Park and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. The scaffolding was dangling about 200 feet (61 metres) off the ground, Sky News reported.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said on Wednesday (NZ time) they received multiple emergency calls for “hanging scaffold”, which the two workers were attached to.

READ MORE:

* 'Carnage everywhere': one dead, nine injured after car crashes into Sydney cafe

* Teenager killed in bridge collapse in France

* California wildfire racing at unprecedented speed into the record books



Eye-witness Barb Stoj told NBC New York that she heard one of the workers screaming for help after the scaffolding took a nose-dive.

“It scared me, because we were scared that the whole thing was going to come all the way down and hit the other building,” Stoj said.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said the two workers were secured with rope, and the scaffolding was checked to make sure it wouldn’t move any further down.

FDNY Lieutenant John Tobin said glass-cutting equipment was used to remove the panels of glass from the 26th floor windows, “and we were able to pull those two scaffold workers in right where they were”.

“This was a pretty straightforward operation. All the companies worked excellent together, this was a coordinated effort. This is something we train for all the time,” he said in the Facebook post.

The rescue took about 40 minutes.

Once safely inside the building, FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Ajello said the two workers refused medical treatment.

It’s not yet clear how the scaffolding partially collapsed.