The US vice president debate is kicking off, here's what it is, why it's important, and why we should care

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence are set to go head-to-head in the US vice-president debate on Thursday.

The US general election is drawing closer, and this debate is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory. The face-off is in Utah’s Salt Lake City. It is the only debate between the pair.

It will kick off at 2pm NZ time and will got for 90 minutes. It can be watched on a livestream on our Stuff website here.

Here’s a look at the candidates, what we can expect from this debate, and why we care about it:

Charlie Neibergall/AP Vice President Mike Pence.

The candidates

Mike Pence, 61, is the current Republican vice president. He previously was the 50th governor of Indiana.

He’s a Christian man who’s been seen as a loyal second-in-command throughout US President Donald Trump’s first term in office. “A Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order,” is how he’s described himself, ABC News reported.

Kamala Harris is the Democratic vice presidential nominee for the 2020 election. She aspires to be the first female vice-president in history.

Harris, 55, is a California senator and a former lawyer. According to the BBC, she’s described herself as a “progressive prosecutor” and “top cop” in her previous roles in California.

Carolyn Kaster/AP Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Why it is important

This is the only debate being held between the two candidates. Basically, it’s an opportunity for the candidates to get across their key policies and arguments, and to try to win votes. For voters, debates like this can help them workout who they want to back.

The US General Election is less than a month away, and will be held on Tuesday November 3 (local time).

The election also comes at a crucial time as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on around the world and within America. More than 210,000 Americans have died from the virus, and the president is currently recovering from it. The widespread economic impacts from the virus are still also being felt.

Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, are the two oldest presidential candidates in the country's history. Following Trump’s positive Covid-19 diagnosis, there has also been more talk in the US and among media about the significance of the vice president role.

For Pence and Harris, there’s potentially pressure there around them both being able to swiftly step up and into the role if needed.

Julio Cortez/AP A member of the production staff holds a seating chart while putting labels on chairs socially distanced from each other ahead of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah.

How the debate will be run

The debate is being moderated by USA Today’s Washington bureau chief, Susan Page.

The debate was given approval to go ahead after both candidates returned negative Covid-19 test results, and after the CDC said Pence was not a “close contact” of Donald Trump.

As part of Covid-19 prevention measures, there will be a glass shield between each candidate's side of the stage. There will also be a 3.5 metre gap between the two candidates.

Unlike the presidential debates, the vice presidential candidates have traditionally sat behind desks rather than standing behind podiums.

Julio Cortez/AP A member of the production crew cleans glass on stage which will serve as a barrier to protect the spread of Covid-19 as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah.

Anyone in the audience who isn’t wearing a mask will be told to leave, the Washington Post reported. The event is also capped at 200 people.

The most watched vice presidential debate of all time was in 2008, between Joe Biden and Sarah Palin. It was seen by 69.9 million viewers, The Independent reported.