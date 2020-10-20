A look at the war of words between US President Donald Trump and Dr Anthony Fauci

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in America, US President Donald Trump is locked in a feud with his top doctor, Anthony Fauci.

In the past few days, Trump has unleashed a string of attacks towards the renowned doctor, who has been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 in America.

Fauci is an American physician and immunologist who is one of the most respected scientists in the US. He has established a reputation as a world-renowned HIV/AIDS researcher, and has served as the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

In 2020, Fauci, 79, has been in the spotlight as the US government’s top public health expert and a member of the national coronavirus taskforce.

But despite his accolades, Trump labelled Fauci an “idiot” and a “disaster” this week.

The president made the comments during a conference call, saying that “People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots, these people, these people that have gotten it wrong".

"Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we'd have 500,000 deaths," he said.

On the call, which media were allowed to listen to, Trump also added that Fauci was “a nice guy”. “He's been here for 500 years.”

Trump also suggested he had avoided firing the doctor because of the negative backlash he would receive.

Alex Brandon/AP Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pictured in April speaking about coronavirus, alongside US President Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, Trump labelled Fauci a “Democrat” during a political rally, and on Twitter, said Fauci had received “more air time than anybody since the late, great, Bob Hope”.

Throughout the year, the two men have both been working towards the same goal – getting on top of the Covid-19 pandemic and saving the lives of Americans.

However, the two have at times, been polar opposites in their opinions, and over time the cracks have begun to show.

Earlier in the year, Fauci repeatedly warned against a rush to reopen America following restrictions put in place to curb infection numbers. However, the president had urged governors to reopen.

While Fauci continues to push for caution, and now encourages mask-wearing and social distancing, the president has expressed his frustration with the guidelines by the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC), even after his own Covid-19 hospitalisation. The issue of mask wearing has been hotly contested, including at the presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden.

Patrick Semansky/AP In this combination image of two photos showing both President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate.

The White House and Trump himself had previously dismissed questions about tension between the president and Fauci as “media chatter”, The Guardian reported.

However, Fauci has also recently lashed out following his inclusion in a re-election campaign ad for Trump. He openly complained about the ad, saying his quote that was used in the ad was taken out of context and that it had made him “really ticked off”.

In a television interview with 60 Minutes, he said he does not, nor ever will publicly endorse any political candidate.

“And here I am, they're sticking me right in the middle of a campaign ad. Which I thought was outrageous.”

During the interview, Fauci also said that he was “absolutely not” surprised that Trump contracted Covid-19 following large events held without face coverings.

In the 60 Minutes interview he said he was worried Trump was going to get sick when he saw how crowded events were, with no social distancing and masks.

“When I saw that on TV, I said, ‘Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come outta that, that's gotta be a problem.’ And then sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event.”

Fauci also admitted that throughout the pandemic, the White House impacted his ability to speak to media, saying he has “not been allowed to go on many, many, many shows” that have requested him as a speaker.

In an interview with Science Magazine, Fauci was asked why he wasn't afraid of speaking his mind at the White House. He explained that he was “walking a fine line” of being someone who was not hesitant to tell the president and the vice president what they may not want to hear.

More than 8.2 million cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the US, with more than 220,000 deaths.

Globally, more than 40.4 million Covid-19 cases have been confirmed, with 1.1m deaths, according to Johns Hospkins University.