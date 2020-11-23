A Kiwi in Washington: The Trump march showed why America can't have nice things

Lucy Hu celebrating at Black Lives Matter Plaza, just outside the White House, on the night of November 7 after Joe Biden was declared the winner.

OPINION: As I opened my blinds last week to let in the sunshine on my busy corner of downtown Washington DC, several large utes adorned with massive Trump flags drove past, honking their way down to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Remembering that a march to falsely claim President Trump's victory was scheduled for today, I biked down to the White House to catch this moment in history for my Twitter followers back in New Zealand.

Demonstrators had poured in from neighbouring states to "stop the steal" and, frankly, remind us all that a Biden victory did not suddenly transform the United States into the progressive haven that flashed before our eyes when he won on November 7.

The country still lacks a number of basic social services that we Kiwis take for granted — and these MAGA marchers show us why.

READ MORE:

* Joe Biden forced to fundraise for transition to presidency - but forges ahead picking Cabinet

* The US Founders didn't prepare for a president who refuses to step down, historians say

* Biden should look to Ardern's playbook

Exactly one week prior, I had biked down the same path, but for a very different reason. At 11:24am CNN called the race as cars in DC honked and celebrations began.

That afternoon, I spoke excitedly about Biden live on TVNZ's Q+A, and told Jack Tame I'd celebrate by popping open a bottle of bubbly – which I did that night outside the White House. We drank and biked in the closed streets into the wee hours. My company sent us… yes, champagne… and toasted (on Zoom) to the brilliant news.

Joe Biden's victory restored a sense of normalcy in America. But, as a Kiwi who is used to universal healthcare and robust social services, I say the States should hold off on the bubbly for now.

My company, Global Strategy Group, does public opinion research for progressive causes in the States, including supporting the Biden campaign this year.

Thousands of US president's supporters rally in Washington DC, echoing Trump's claims of election fraud

In July, the Biden campaign released a 'Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force' set of recommendations on multiple policy areas including criminal justice reform, immigration, healthcare and climate policy. Working with Bernie Sanders on the recommendations, Biden showed a progressive tilt that pleased the American left.

Some of our polling contributed to his climate plan, as we found that Americans did in fact have an appetite for progressive climate action. Biden's goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 mirrors New Zealand's very own Climate Change Response Amendment Act 2019 (the Zero Carbon Bill).

The Democrats even committed to eliminating carbon pollution from power plants by 2035, fully transitioning to clean energy.

Alex Brandon/AP "Universal health care is still not on the horizon, with the Democrats planning for a federally-administered insurance plan, with fees for the average Joe."

However, in 2019, only 17 per cent of electricity in the States was generated from renewable sources, compared to an impressive 84 per cent in New Zealand in 2018. And, while the new administration's climate policy will correct the course onto a more progressive pathway, the other policies could have been written by a conservative New Zealand political party.

Universal healthcare is still not on the horizon, with the Democrats planning for a federally-administered insurance plan, with fees for the average Joe. In fact, even in their recommendations, they admit that their plan may not guarantee universal access, something that a single-payer system (like in Aotearoa) would ensure.

Joe Biden is right for this time and place in American politics, and I am proud to have worked to support his campaign. But as long as Million MAGA Marchers continue to wave their flags, it will be difficult for America to embrace meaningful progressive policies that will improve the lives of millions, and that I know to work well back home.

Perhaps wanting more is simply not possible right now. Perhaps I have to pull myself out of a Wellington mindset to Washington for the time being.

But the experience I bring to DC is not my degree in political science or my published research. It is my mum taking me to the local DHB-administered, Beehive-funded community clinic in South Auckland as a flu-ridden toddler, growing up on $3 antibiotics, and visiting the mobile dentist in primary school every year.

It is these experiences that will never leave me, and it is for these experiences that I work for the American left.